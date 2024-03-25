Champion Newspapers Limited
FAAN retiree cries out over alleged destruction of residence by Imo State JTF

News
42
VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

 

Retired staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport,  Owerri, Imo State, Nze Augustine Agu, has cried out over the alleged  destruction of his house  by Imo state,  Joint Taskforce on  security

 

The aggrieved  Retiree called on Imo state  government and concerned citizens to come to his rescue following the unwarranted  destruction of his personal house by the men of the State Joint Security Task Force.

 

The retired  staff, Mr Agu  conducted journalists  round his compound and showed them  the level of  devastation  done to his residence when the security agents swooped on his family house on  Feb  24, 2024,

 

Crying  for help,  Nze  Agu narrated  his ordeal and called on the state government and public-spirited individuals to come to his assistance

 

Nze Agu, an indigene and community leader in Umueze, Obiangwu Autonomous Community, in Ngor Okpala local  government area of  Imo state, disclosed that a team of heavily armed security operatives stormed his house and broke all doors, aluminum windows, roof of his main building, his wife’s shop and kitchen line, destroyed two overhead water tanks and pipes as well as smashed his Pathfinder Jeep car, parked in the compound.

 

The  66-year-old retiree further lamented that the operatives arrested and whisked away his sick wife, two of his daughters, daughter-in-law, and a 14-month-old grandson after brutal physical assault.

 

He expressed worry that they are still in police custody, and their bail is being frustrated by unseen forces.

 

He also revealed that the security agents made them understand that they came for his only son(name withheld) over his purported association with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

 

Nze Agu further gave details of a similar arrest at the residence of the Late Mr. Sylvanus Obiajunwa where one Mrs Christian Obiajunwa was physically assaulted and prays the aged woman survives the brutality of the security agents.

 

His words, “That fateful day, I wasn’t at home when the armed men invaded my house. I received calls that security men invaded my house. I was also told they had gone but with all the members of my family around, When I got back home in the evening, I discovered that my house had been ransacked, vandalized and my wife, daughters and grand son taken away by the security agents.

 

“I was told, they came looking for my first son, who had not visited home for over one year now even after his wife delivered a baby because some boys from a neighbouring community who were arrested by police for pro-Biafra activities mentioned his name as one of the IPOB members. I need the help of everyone please.”

 

