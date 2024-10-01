Ezinne Ijeoma Ikiebe: The true face of joy and compassion

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

There is this age-long saying that if you show me your friends, I will tell who you are. One can stretch this logic further to include the fact that if you tell what you do, well-meaning people will easily deduce the kind of person that the person is.

All these and more can be said to be true of Apostle Dr Ezinne Ijeoma Ikiebe; the founder of Face of Joy International Charity UK. Ezinne Ijeoma Ikiebe is the kind of person who makes sure that her thoughts, words and actions are beneficial to the scene in which she finds herself. Yet, Ezinne Ijeome Ikiebe can be said to be a very sophisticated intellectual who places a high premium on things that she do and believes in. She holds two Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mental Health Studies. She has in her Nursing career working with the elderly, drug and alcohol abuse, cognitive behaviour therapy counsellor, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and psychosis.

Ijeoma Ikiebe obtained her MSc in Global Public Health at King’s College London and concluded her post graduate in Theology. She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from United College Seminary in the USA.

As the face of joy, Ijeoma Ikiebe has impacted many lives; young people and missionaries in the work of God. She has over the years experienced a rich Christian heritage of bold evangelism and strong doctrinal teaching. Her lifestyle is regarded by many as compelling and innovative. She has travelled to many parts of the world as an Evangelist and medical missionary, supporting people by teaching and preaching the gospel and raising health awareness in deprived areas of the world such as Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Liberia, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Nigeria, Benin Republic, United states, Ukraine.

She is an author, motivational speaker, minister at conferences in the UK, Africa, the United States, Asia to name a few. Her ministry in India alone has over 200 pastors under her coverage whom she mentors and equips for the work of rural and town evangelism.

In Uganda, Face of Joy International has made inroads in the hinterlands and currently supporting and educating orphans and less privileged children in school, including opening a radio station for the propagation of the gospel and an Orphanage.

God has used Ezinne Ijeoma Ikiebe tremendously in the healing and deliverance ministry, with many instant miracles happening in her worldwide crusades. She anchors a Television and Radio programme called The Great Exchange and conducts prayer Summits and all her international crusades under The Great Exchange mandate

She is into carrying on the business of training services, consultancy services, health awareness workshops, mental health Therapy services, counseling services, medical and Missionary services.

She carries on the business of training services and engages in the recruitment of skilled and unskilled personnel and trained manpower on behalf of companies, agencies and individuals, for the purpose of employment in achieving the objectives of the company.

Also she carries on business advisory services, conducts training to build capacity, as part of change management, executive recruitment, business training, individual business coaching and mentoring and conducts seminars and workshops on training services for any desirable person or persons

Ijeoma Ikiebe works with consultants as well as expert from national and international agencies associated with training services, recruitment research and development, or other required specialization in the recruitment industry.

She also carries on the business and provides consultancy services in relation to preserving, improving health, diagnosing, treating, controlling, managing and curing ailments, defects and rehabilitation of patients.

She establishes, runs and carries on business as proprietors of therapist offices and clinics, or of any establishment where medical care and other services may be provided for sick or injured persons, or which may be described in any sense as a health establishment

Add to all these is the fact that she carries on the business of psycho-therapy and counseling services with respect to mental illness, drug rehabilitation and all psychological issues in all ramifications

Furthermore, she borrows or raises money in such manner as the Company shall think fit, and in particular by the issue of debentures or debenture stock (perpetual or otherwise), and to secure the repayment of any money borrowed, raised or owing, by mortgage, charge or lien upon the whole or any part of the company’s property or assets (whether present or future) including its uncalled capital, and also by similar mortgage, charge, lien to secure the guarantee the performance by the company of any obligations or liability it may undertake.

She also has an initiative powered by Face of Joy Charity Nigeria called “Say No to SLUMP AND DIE. For the past 10 years and counting she has focused on bringing Joy to nations of the world through preaching and teaching the gospel, creating health awareness and helping the poor and less privileged. He had in September this year organised the Great Exchange and the Unveiling of Face of Joy Charity Organisation here in Nigeria.

It is an International prayer and missionary arm used globally to deliver, teach and spread the gospel to nations and support the less privileged through its Health awareness workshops, Poverty alleviation projects and Education Support.

Apostle Ezinne Ijeoma received this mandate to declare a nine-hour prayer and praise gathering of believers in London; on May 14th; 2015 and has held meetings and crusades in nations such as London, USA, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Uganda, Benin Republic, Rwanda and Kenya. “I am excited with what God has in store for Nigeria through Face of Joy International”{, Apostle Dr Ezinne Ijeoma Ikiebe remarked.

