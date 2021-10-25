Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ezimba Ogberuru Progressive union Lagos from Orlu in Imo State , Fund Raising held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Chairman of the Occasion Chief (Barrister) Paul Obi,   received award from Chief Prince Obinna Ezerioha , Ezedinobi of Ihiteowerri. Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive  Union Lagos Branch, Engr .Chuks Odimegwu , during the Ezimba Ogberuru Progressive union Lagos  from  Orlu in Imo State  Fund Raising for the proposed Ezimba Secretariat /Multipurpose hall  held in Lagos ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
0 6

L-r …President  General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh , Chief launcher  CEO  TEKA Group  of Companies  Chief Henry Osinachi Orabuchi, received award from  Chairman of the Occasion Chief (Barrister) Paul Obi,  Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive  Union Lagos Branch, Engr .Chuks Odimegwu .

L-r ...Mr. Christopher Ohizu his  wife Mrs. Victoria received award  of Patron from , Chief launcher  CEO  TEKA Group  of Companies  Chief Henry Osinachi Orabuchi and  Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive  Union Lagos Branch, Engr .Chuks Odimegwu .

L-r …Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive Union Lagos Branch, Engr .Chuks Odimegwu , Deputy President (ISCL) Chief Hyacinth Nwaode, President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh , Chef Charles Chukwu (Agunaemeudo) and Chief Tony Okereke.

L-r … Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive  Union Lagos Branch, Engr. Chuks Odimegwu , President  General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh , presenting award to High  Chief Shedrack  Anurioha, (KSC)  and his Wife Lolo Chidiebere.

L-r… CEO Chindigbo ; Chinwe Ebili, interviewing  Chairman of the Occasion Chief (Barrister) Paul Obi,    Chairman Ezimba Ogberuru progressive  Union Lagos Branch and  Engr .Chuks Odimegwu .

Women president Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, presenting the Kola nut with her members.

Cross Section of Ezimba Ogberuru Progressive union Lagos from Orlu in Imo State .In a group Photograph during the Ezimba Ogberuru Progressive union Fund Raising for the proposed Ezimba Secretariat /Multipurpose hall held in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4857 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ) Gala award night held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 25, 2021

NIEEE Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode, his members pays…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 22, 2021

1 of 79

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More