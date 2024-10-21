Ezeship tussle: Ebonyi Community urges Nwifuru to withdraw staff of office given to Traditional ruler.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Fresh crisis brews as members of the Traditional Rulers Council of Late Ezeogo Augustine Okwor in Nkalaha Autonomous Community, Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi state called on governor Francis Nwifuru to withdraw the staff of office given to the new Igwe, when the late Ezeogo is yet to be buried.

The community described it as a sacrilege to have given a staff of office to new traditional ruler while the late Ezeogo is still in the morgue, demanding that the said staff of office be withdrawn to avert the wrath of the gods on their community.

Addressing newsmen, the Traditional Prime Minister of Nkalaha Community, Chief Ogenyi-Ogbuabo Edeoga condemned the recent recognition of a new traditional ruler in Nkalaha while their Igwe, Augustine Okwor was still in the morgue, a situation he said has never happened before.

Chief Edeoga noted that until the demise of Ezeogo Okwo in May this year, he served the Community diligently, hence the reason he should be accorded the due respect as a traditional ruler, before a new king can be recognized in the area.

He debunked the rumours that late Ezeogo Augustine Okwor was dethroned and argued that the building project that was ongoing in his compound, his salary and other government presence in his community until his death, would not have commenced ab- initio if the alleged dethronement was true.

The Cabinet member described as malicious and lies, the rumours making rounds that Late Chief Okwor was not fully recognized in the community, adding that as the next to the King, they never received any notice of dethronement by any committee or any government agency while the monarch lived or even after his demise.

The Nkalaha cabinet council members further maintained that they were still making arrangements on how to officially notify the state government and the public about their late Ezeogo’s demise, before the shocking news of recognizing a new King came to their notice.

The Eze’s council explained that the delay in announcing the demise of the late king was attributed to Nkalaha tradition and culture where the death of such magnitude (onye izhi) is not announced or made open officially till the Ikpu uzo festival comes and goes the following year.

They lamented that stopping the salary and allowances of the late Ezeogo immediately after he passed on is a feat that has never happened to other Highnesses.

The Cabinet members also decried the stoppage of the building project by the state ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs describing it as cruel and disheartening as there are other late traditional rulers in the state whose own houses are ongoing and are almost completed.

According to Chief Edeoga, the acclaimed Kingship election that allegedly produced Chief Thomson Ebeh, was illegal as the then local government Chairman gave a letter to stop the action .