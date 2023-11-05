 Ezenwo Nyesom Wike: When reward for hard work is more work

BY FAVOUR ISHEMBER

With Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory there are no dull moments. If to work is to eat, Wike would be demanding for more food considering his very strong appetite to embark on new adventures at every moment. As the Governor of River State, an office which he occupied for eight long years, his pet name was Mr Project, a nomenclature which he is eager to refurbish in his new capacity as the ‘Governor’ of the FCT

Wike is a distinguished Nigerian politician and lawyer who has made significant contributions to the development of the country. With an impressive track record of public service, Wike has held various prominent positions throughout his career.

Having previously served as the Federal Minister of State for Education, Wike demonstrated his commitment to the improvement of the Nigerian educational system. His leadership and strategic initiatives during his tenure contributed to positive transformations in the sector.

Wike further solidified his reputation as a capable leader during his two-term tenure as the Governor of River State. He embarked on an ambitious agenda, undertaking numerous infrastructural projects that have left an indelible mark on the state. His commitment to development and his exemplary governance set a high standard for future leaders.

The FCT ministerial portfolio had been in the hands of appointees from a section of the country for so long, to the extent that it was almost becoming the normative culture that only persons from that part of the country could be appointed to the position. It took President Tinubu’s will power to break that jinx by appointing Wike as the FCT Minister. By that singular action, he has exterminated the assumption that the FCT Ministerial seat is the birthright of a particular section of the country

Therefore, the coming of Barr Wike, whose track record in administrative competence, bold and courageous leadership was a prayer answered by true patriots. His job has been well cut out for him, and he has been more than equal to the task.

With a patriotic aggression and zeal, Wike who is also known as Mr. Projects, has begun to address the many issues of infrastructural challenges.

In doing this, he has inaugurated very important projects, reviewing and re-addressing ongoing ones with a view to getting the best results speedily and cost-effectively.

Wike has wasted no time in proving his competence and dedication to the job. One of his earliest accomplishments was resolving a longstanding crisis between the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development over land allocation for the second Abuja Airport Runway.

In a short span of time, Wike has also demonstrated his decisiveness and efficiency by appointing and inaugurating mandate secretaries. Additionally, he initiated the rehabilitation and resurfacing of 135 roads within the Federal Capital City, a significant undertaking that will greatly enhance transportation infrastructure.

Abuja is also generally wearing a better look with the removal of many illegal structures, particularly within the city centre. The city is looking cleaner and the menace of movement of cattle across the city centre has drastically reduced if not completely stopped. It is our hope that by the time he concludes his engagement with herders, open grazing will end in the FCT. This will be a major achievement.

Moreover, Wike successfully facilitated the removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account of the federal government. This achievement has granted the territory greater autonomy over its resources, fostering local development and prosperity.

Recognizing the importance of a competent civil service, Wike established the FCT Civil Service Commission. This move ensures career progression for civil servants, promoting professionalism and efficiency within the FCT administration, a step others has for many years failed to take. He noted that implementing the establishment of the Commission will further serve as catalyst for the promotion of improved welfare as he prepares to carry out more reforms in the civil service.

The former governor said he was disappointed when he learnt that staff of the Administration, particularly those at Director cadre could not rise to the apex of their careers as is obtainable in others states.

In his words:”Let me tell you, from now till next week, I will implement it, because if I can grow in my career to this level, why should we be a hindrance to other people’s growth?

Who will be happy in life if he cannot attain to the highest peak of his or her career? If I am a judge, I want to reach supreme Court. If I am a civil servant, I want to reach the Permanent Secretary level.

“I’m sure that all of you have lost hope. I told Mr. President, “you said, it is the renewed hope agenda. This people have lost hope, renew their hope. Tell them that everything is not lost and the only way you can have assure them, is by making them grow to the apex of their career. And Mr. President said, I’m not aware of this. Now that I am aware, I will be bring back the hope of the civil servants of the FCT.

“He immediately approved that, we should implement the 2018 law as passed by the National Assembly.”

In a similar vein, he inaugurated the first Secretariat for Women Affairs in the FCT, demonstrating his commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Wike, had on October 13th, announced that President Ahmed Tinubu, had given approval for the establishment of a Women Affairs Secretariat, taking the number of Secretariat in the FCT Administration to 8.

Wike said the newly established Secretariat is aimed at giving women in the FCT a sense of belonging and also carry them along in the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President.

In his unwavering pursuit of progress, Wike has also directed the implementation of the 2015 FCT-IRS Act on Personal Income Tax and Tax Clearance Certificate. By doing so, he has established a robust taxation system that will contribute to the sustainable growth and development of the FCT.

Barr Nyesom Wike has mandated through the Mandate Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat, FCT, Mr Chinedum Elechi, the demand and verification of Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) as a pre-condition for business transactions in the federal capital, Abuja. As announce that the Minister of the FCT, has approved the implementation of Section 85 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) and Section 31 of the FCT Internal Revenue Service Act, 2015.

Both Sections provide for demand and verification of TCC by the Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); Commercial banks; and FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs).

Implementation of these laws is intended to ensure that all eligible taxpayers in the FCT comply with their tax obligations.

In trying to address the concerns of the FCT residents, Wike has taken steps to rehabilitate street lights, illuminating substantial areas of the territory at night. In addition, he prioritized the security of lives and property in the FCT, implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Traffic Lights are important road infrastructure that allows traffic to move in the correct direction. A functional traffic light prevents traffic congestion from arising and help people to stay safe on the roads.

Most traffic lights in the territory are now functioning optimally since the arrival of the new FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom WIKE.

Traffic lights apart from enhancing seamless movement, minimizes accidents and less insurance claims when drivers obey the traffic rules.

Abuja city center has about 96 traffic light junctions already in existence, while 98 others are currently being installed across the City Center and some satellite towns, being an intervention project from Chinese Government.

The uniqueness of the FCT traffic lights installation is that, it has an in- built red camera that can detect how many times a particular vehicle violates the traffic rules when activated.

The Abuja residents have continue to commended chief WIKE for keeping the FCTA officials on their toes to do their jobs, with a call to FCTA Transportation Secretariat to expedite action in the installation of the traffic lights in other areas yet to be completed.

Further showcasing his commitment to infrastructural development, Wike have secured presidential approval to construct five kilometers of roads in each of the six Area Councils. This ambitious endeavor will improve accessibility and connectivity, fostering greater socioeconomic development.