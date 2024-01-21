Eze Ndigbo Rivers/Bayelsa States celebrates birthday, commissions school in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

It was a celebration galore in ancient Rumuobiakani Clan, Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State as the Eze Ndigbo Gburugburu Rivers and Bayelsa States, His Imperial Majesty Sir Engr. Samm Nwokolo, Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo, on Saturday marked his birthday in grand style.

The epoch making royal celebration attracted friends and monarchs of all Igbo Communities from within and outside Rivers and Bayelsa States, including celebrities from the entertainment and nollywood industries who thronged the palace of the monarch, venue of the event in their numbers for the celebration.

As part of activities for his birthday celebration, the Eze Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa States also commissioned the Rumuobiakani Community Secondary School, Obio-Akpor LGA.

In his birthday speech, the revered monarch described the day as one of the happiest in his life, stressing that it calls for celebration having lived by the grace of God to see himself celebrate another birthday.

He noted that despite the economic situation of the country, he and his cabinet has always followed the part of peace and development for Igbo Communities in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The Monarch who appreciated God for the gift of life and the Igbo Communities in Rivers and Bayelsa their cooperation and support to his cabinet, used the medium to call on Igbos in both states especially youths to always promote peace and development in their various domains in 2024.

“We are working for the betterment of our people, giving out non interest loans and opening training and skill acquisition programmes and building markets for them, among other policies.”

Eze Nwokolo, said he is specially grateful to the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for gracing his birthday.

He who used the medium to appreciate the governor for his Christmas gift to Ndigbos in Rivers State during the last yuletide season also commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for the Igbos to do business in the state.

He however promised continues support of Igbos to the government of both states especially Rivers, while urging the people to keep promoting peace and unity.

Speaking at the event, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, congratulated the monarch on his birthday and commended him for his laudable contributions in the development of the state and wished him well.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by Amb. Dr. Udo Onwere said, “The government recognizes his laudable contributions Rivers State and we are happy with him.”

The governor stated that the government will continue to support his leadership as Eze Ndigbo in the state, and urged the Igbos to support the present administration.

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuobiakani Clan, Amb. Sam Nyeche Ejims-Wopara, represented by Chief Abuotu Owhonda-Wopara, said Eze Nwokolo has always proven that he is not only the king of Ndigbos in Rivers and Bayelsa States following his developmental contributions in the community,

He said, “His Imperial Majesty is not only Eze Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa, he is also a true son, a brother and a good friend of Rumubiakani Clan. We love him and he loves the community. I commend him for giving back to the community. He is His Imperial Majesty without boarder.”

In their separate speeches, the Patron, Igbo traders in Rumuobiakani Community, Mazi Kanayo Nwafor and HRH Eze Marcel Ezeokoye, Eze Igbo II of Ahoada, Rivers State described King Nwokolo as a peace loving, development friendly and God fearing leader.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng