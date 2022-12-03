Champion Newspapers Limited
Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, Shows Love to 70 widows, awardee in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r… President of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Ude; Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi;  President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Dr. Sunday Udeh.

L-r … Chief Dr. Godwin Alaeme; Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, Ada Igbo –di  Oranma 1 of Ijegun, Lolo Chizoba Okoki received an award from President of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Ude.

L-r …HRM Rev Dr.  Tessy Chika Nwokedi (Queen Ugoeze); her husband Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi;  Senior Pastor, Rhema Deliverance Mission International, Lagos (1). Prophet DrAnene Nwachukwu.

Cross section of the 70 widows with their food items.

L-r Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi;  South East APC Professional Women Council Coordinator, Dr. Vivian Obi ; received  an award from  Palace Secretary chief  Ifeanyi Igwegbe; HRM Rev Dr.  Tessy Chika Nwokedi (Queen Ugoeze) and Woman Leader Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,  (ISCL) Chief  DR Kate Ugoka,

Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi;  wife HRM Rev Dr.  Tessy Chika Nwokedi (Queen Ugoeze, (both middle) and cabinet members pose with the widows.

Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; wife HRM Rev Dr.  Tessy Chika Nwokedi (Queen Ugoeze,  (both middle)  and  cabinet Members pose with the widows, held in Lagos

 

