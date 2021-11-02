Champion Newspapers Limited
Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu , Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State New yam Festival

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-L ... Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu, prince Echekwu udoka Anslem, MIKE Osuji , Chief Anslem  Njoku , chief Sunday Ossai ,during  the New yam festival by   Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu  held at Igbo Community Centre, Okota, Lagos on 30/10/2021 .PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI
Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu, cutting the yam standing at their back is  ,  Prof. Department of Igbo/Linguistics, University of Lagos, Mazi Chigozie Bright Nnabuihe.

L-r … Seriki of Agege  Alhaji Musa Muhammed, Eze Ndigbo of Lagos. Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu, Former Consul General Liberia Amb Clifford Nzeruem , Eze Ndigbo Kano ,Dr Boniface Ibekwe  , Lady  Rosline Idimogu, her husband  and Member  Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu.

L-r…HRM King Joseph Egbogu, High Chief Cyril Sunday Eze and Chief Charles Chukwu (Agunaemeudo).

L-r…Wife of Eze Ndigbo of Lagos Lolo Nkeiruka Nwachukwu,  Mrs Nneka  Azubogu ,  Princess Oluchi Nwachukwu, Ada Igbo 1 of Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Gloria Iheanacho. during  the New yam festival by   Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu  held at Igbo Community Centre, Okota, Lagos on 30/10/2021 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

