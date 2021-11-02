Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu , Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State New yam Festival

Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu, cutting the yam standing at their back is , Prof. Department of Igbo/Linguistics, University of Lagos, Mazi Chigozie Bright Nnabuihe.

L-r … Seriki of Agege Alhaji Musa Muhammed, Eze Ndigbo of Lagos. Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu, Former Consul General Liberia Amb Clifford Nzeruem , Eze Ndigbo Kano ,Dr Boniface Ibekwe , Lady Rosline Idimogu, her husband and Member Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu.

L-r…HRM King Joseph Egbogu, High Chief Cyril Sunday Eze and Chief Charles Chukwu (Agunaemeudo).

L-r…Wife of Eze Ndigbo of Lagos Lolo Nkeiruka Nwachukwu, Mrs Nneka Azubogu , Princess Oluchi Nwachukwu, Ada Igbo 1 of Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Gloria Iheanacho. during the New yam festival by Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu held at Igbo Community Centre, Okota, Lagos on 30/10/2021 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society