Eze Alphonsus Onyebueke Utosu Nwokedi: A  Philanthropist per excellence

His Royal Highness, Eze Alphonsus Onyebueke Utosu Nwokedi, (Aka Ogaranya, Okponku, Government, Atakata Agbuo, Mperekete Mpeke, Thanker, Thanker Aluo was the great founder of Okpoko community currently called New Haven – a Satellite town in Ogbaru Local government Area in Anambra State.

Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi had built a house at No. W. 15, Atani road (now called) No. 203, Obodoukwu road, Okpoko and settled there with his family many years, before the civil war properly broke out in 1967 and ended in 1970.

As the early settler in Okpoko, Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi, Eze Okpoko 1 of Okpoko, secured the leadership and rulership of the Okpoko community, and became its Royal father as Eze Okpoko 1 of Okpoko. He was instrumental and initiated a one man squared to fight armed robbers attacking few residents of this community, when going to their respective residents after the day’s business through a track road called ‘No man’s land’ by owarananya azu drainage, which was the only source of good drinking water then.

Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi, was the first councilor of councilor of Okpoko community…… He assisted Catholic and Anglican churches in securing land to establish churches, hence the building of St. Lwanger’s Catholic church and St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Okpoko.

In founding the Okpoko community, he (Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi) had the collaboration of some important Obosi families and individuals, such as late Godwin Onyire (Akunneof Obosi), Late Nwakwor of Umuabua family, Ire family and others then.

He mapped out and allocated lands for the first primary schools as school 1 and school 2 in Okpoko. This was during the administration of Col. Anthony Ochefu, in the old Anambra State. He got the Police to establish Police Station at Okpoko, purely to fight armed robbery which was then ravaging the Okpoko and it’s environs prior to the of the Police station, Eze Nwokedi was the local judge to all cases and disputes in his palace at No. W. 15, Atani road now Obodoukwu road, Okpoko.

All government officials specified for a particular outreach were directed to him for accomodation, direction and security.

To bring the community together, he found the first ‘Udo Dili Multi-purpose Cooperative Society in Okpoko. He also formed the Landlords Union when the community started expanding rapidly. He established security guards on his own expenses initially to protect lives and property of the inhabitants within the community.

Eze Nwokedi was an institution in Okpoko Community, for him to be it’s ruler and royal father, it was not an easy one/task as one renowned Obosi man then, Chief Edeh of Obosi vehemently opposed all his moves for Okpoko to be established as a community, to firmly establish himself and his vision for Okpoko Community, he arranged with the then Government in Enugu during Chief Ukpabi Asika’s administration, for the first survey of Okpoko Layout. This survey ratified Okpoko as a Layout in the then Onitsha Urban Council. That when Okpoko community was changed to Okpoko Layout.

For the welfare of the residents in Okpoko, Eze Okpoko 1, Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi established the first Maternity home known as Ifeoma Homoeopathic Home and for the easy delivery of the pregnant women in the community because of the high rate of insecurity of passing through the no man’s land which was in-between Okpoko community and Fegge Layout then should there arise midnight labour for the pregnant women.

Families who were not capable to afford maternity bills after child delivery then were discharged free of charge on his own expenses.

Eze A. O. U. Nwokedi was a great philanthropist, an excellent Community leader, a great achiever, a strong and pioneer member of Obodoukwu Town Union, in Ideato, LGA., a sociable, kind and friendly person (that made many did know him as HRH because he was a very humble person to reckon with because he sees everyone as equal), very accommodating, a peace maker and judge. Later there were some people who helped later as at the time the population increased so much in the Community such: Ogbudike, Daniel Awalite, Marcel Onyejekwe, Emesinwa, Ukachi, Ezeala, Umenwekwe, many to mention but few.

The feat late EZE A. O U. NWOKEDI the Eze I of Okpoko achieved in Okpoko Community was only possible for a tough man like him with Grace of GOD, which earned him the nickname ‘Government’ by the inhabitants).

He was highly Blessed with 11 children among whom are;

1). Lolo Anthony

Uzoamaka Osondu

(Nee Nwokedi

Retired Banker).

2). Senior Evang.

Anthony V. O.

Nwokedi.

3). John Nwokedi

(Omenife

gburugburu 1 of

Obodoukwu,

Based

in Europe).

4). Mrs Ngozi Justina

(Retired clerk at

NASS).

5). Mrs.Ifeoma

Pepetua

Anaezionwu (Nee

Nwokedi).

6). Chief Moses

Nwokedi (Ezeudo,

Business man).

7). Mrs Ekwu Bridget

Ihejirika (Nee

Nwokedi, Caterer).

8). Chief Alphonsus

Uchenna Nwokedi

(Onowu Pegi, Kuje

Area Council, F. C.

T Abuja, Business

man).

9). Toochukwu

Thedeus Nwokedi

(Business

man,Late).

10). HRH Eze C. C.

Nwokedi, The Eze

Okpoko I of Ijegun

Ijedodo

Community,

Lagos State.

11). Michael

Nwadinigwe

Nwokedi

(Business man,

Abuja).

This great founder and achiever, His Royal Highness, Eze A. O. U Nwokedi, Eze Okpoko 1 of Okpoko, Ogbaru Local government Area of Anambra State died in the early hours of the 29th day of July, 1981 year… RIP to my father igwe A.O.U Nwokedi Eze Okpoko of Okpoko a Man with a good heart that helps so many people when he was alive