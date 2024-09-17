Experts urge manufacturers on effective, sustainable waste management

Some environment experts have urged manufacturers to adopt effective, efficient and sustainable waste management mechanisms in their operations to safeguard the environment.

They spoke on Tuesday in Lagos at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) dialogue session on efficient industrial waste management, with the theme: “Options for Manufacturers”.

Dr Innocent Barikor, Director-General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), said that the role manufacturers played in managing industrial waste directly impacted the environment, economy and the well-being of the communities.

He said that waste management was not just a regulatory requirement but key to sustainable development, environmental stewardship and public health.

Barikor said that improper waste disposal threatened the environment, human health, business and economic viability.

He said that ignoring the consequences was not an option.

He said that in the industrial landscape, embracing sustainable practices was no longer a choice but imperative.

The NESREA boss said the agency had made significant strides in championing and enforcing sustainability practices via the development of regulatory frameworks and implementation of several extended producer responsibility initiatives.

“We must also focus on public awareness and education, and it is essential that both industries and communities understand the importance of proper waste management practices.

“MAN can play a pivotal role in driving environmental compliance and promoting sustainable waste management practices within the industrial sector.

“By advocating treatment of effluents before discharge and ensuring regular submission of essential documents such as environmental audit reports, environmental management plans and monitoring data, MAN can ensure that industries adhered to critical environmental standards.

“Additionally, MAN can lead efforts to combat sharp practices such as illegal dumping and improper handling of hazardous waste, safeguarding both the environment and public health,” he said.

Dr Leslie Adogame, Executive Director, Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development, Nigeria, said that, to achieve sustainable manufacturing and efficient waste management, it would be necessary to consider all waste management steps holistically.

Adogame urged manufacturers to create specific waste management plan tailored to their organisations in line with regulations guiding waste management.

He said that sustainable industrial waste management options for manufacturers included zero waste and green manufacturing.

He added that manufacturers must use reclaimed or recycled materials to minimise waste, upgrade to modem and energy-efficient machinery and implement waste-reduction techniques such as recycling and pollution control.

“It is important that manufacturers replace harmful chemicals with eco-friendly alternatives to reduce pollution and environmental impact, and avoid or reduce the use of single-use plastics,” he said.

Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, stressed the need for manufacturers to get insight into available options that would ensure effective management of industrial waste and the role of regulatory agencies in assisting and facilitating compliance.

He said that manufacturers were continuously adopting a range of effective strategies.

According to him, introduction of efficient waste management is not only crucial for maintaining a clean and healthy environment but also offers significant economic and environmental benefits.

“The regulatory agencies are pivotal in this ecosystem, providing the framework and support needed to ensure effective waste management.

“This dialogue session has been designed to foster a collaborative atmosphere where we can share insights, discuss innovative strategies, and explore real-world solutions to the challenges associated with industrial waste management.

“By promoting best practices and supporting innovation through funding and incentives, regulatory agencies can drive the development of new technologies and processes that will make waste management more efficient and sustainable,” he said.