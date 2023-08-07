Experts to explore contributions of insurance, pension on economic dev as NAIPE’ confab gets Sept date

Issues bothering on the contributions of the insurance and pension industries towards the development of the nation’s economy will take the center stage as stakeholders gather for this year’s annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

Experts in the business of insurance and pensions are expected to dig deeper on how the sectors can help in uplifting socio-economic and social development of Nigeria.

NAIPE has named Mallam Kasim Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, as Keynote Speaker for the up-coming conference which is the 8th in the series.

The conference have as theme: “Role of Insurance and Pension Sectors In Building Sustainable Economic Growth Under The New Government.”

The association equally unveiled the names of prominent thought-leaders and astute professionals in the Insurance and Pension industries who will serve as lead panelists at the conference to discuss the theme.

The panelists include Mr Eddie Efekoha, President of West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA)/Group Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI); Olumide Oyetan, President of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp); Mr Shola Tinubu, Managing Director/CEO of Scib Insurance Brokers and Ms Prisca Gbemisola Soares, Former Secretary General African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

Others are: Mr Samuel Banji Abolarin, Managing Director/CEO, NLPC; Dave Oduanu, Managing Director/CEO, Access Pension and Mr Wale Odutola, Managing Director/CEO, ARM Pension.

The conference is scheduled to hold on September 7, at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 10am.

The conference committee noted that the Keynote Speaker, Mallam Garba Kurfi, is a highly skilled capital market professional operator with decades of experience, a Council Member of Nigeria Stock Exchange and Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), adding that the most iconic personalities in the insurance and pension industries, with vast experiences and knowledge were selected as panelists of the conference to discuss the theme.

Commenting, Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, Chairperson, NAIPE, expressed confidence that the Keynote Speaker and the selected panelists were knowledgeable enough to discuss the theme of the conference.

Esezobor stated that the Special Guests of Honour for the Conference is the Commissioner For Insurance, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas and Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar.

She said the conference would be chaired by Eminent Investor in the financial services market, A Chartered Insurer and Actuary, Mr Wole Oshin, who is the Founder and Group Managing Director of Custodian Group.

NAIPE Chairperson said that the panelists, having received the Association’s inivitation letter, had in separate responses acknowledged their long-standing relationship with NAIPE and their readiness to always partner, support and identify with the Association in whatever ways possible.

“These crop of panelists are one of the best hands in the insurance and pension industries.

“We are happy to associate with them and also confident that they would deliver a top-notch session at the conference,” she said.

She said the theme of the conference was carefully chosen following the emergence of a new government in the country and the need to set an agenda for the new leadership.

Speakers according to Esezobor were carefully selected by the committee to do justice to the theme of the conference, towards changing the landscape of both industries to further deepen the penetration and contribution of both sectors to the economy.

She said not less than 500 stakeholders from the insurance, pension, finance and trade industries are expected to attend the epoch conference.