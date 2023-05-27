Expect more life touching projects in my second term, Sanwo-Olu tells Lagosians

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to work harder during his second term in office in the interest of the people of the state.

The governor, who gave the assurance while commissioning various projects in the state as part of activities lined up for his second term inauguration, added that his administration was committed to the safety, security and prosperity of the residents.

Among the projects commissioned by the governor on Friday are, newly reconstructed and upgraded Adeniji Adele Street, Okepopo/Tapa Street, Iga Idunganran, Sura Primary Healthcare Centres in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Oke- Odo Junior High School, Ebutte Metta.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would ensure good governance and would not disappoint the people as they supported him during the election, urging the citizens to take possession of government assets and put them to good use.

At the commissioning of the road at Adeniji Adele, he said: “We have a firm conviction that these projects will positively impact the lives of residents. It will enhance safety and security; lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general.

“Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and drastically reduce the travel time of commuters. What is more, the well laid out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island”.

At the commissioning of the new block of classrooms in Oke-Odo Junior High School, a project supervised by the Lagos State government, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRIPS) he said it is, ‘’in commemoration of our second term inauguration we have been commissioning many projects in all sectors. Where we are now is in the education sector. One such is the Junior Oke –Odo High School where we are today. The school is among the several schools we have commissioned in the last three days and it is consistent with our THEMES agenda.

‘’The very first E there is for Education and technology, this block of 16 classrooms with multi- purpose court gives us a total of 135 good classrooms we have done in eight public schools in the state.’’

In his remarks, the Chairman of SCRIPS, Mr. Hakeem Smith said the facilities provided for blocks of classrooms include, a multipurpose court, perimeter fence, gate house, food shed, horticulture, water treatment plant and overhead tanks, sick bay, principal and teacher’s offices.

