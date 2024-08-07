Executive Secretary LCBC urges EU, AU to sustain support in fight against terrorism

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and Head of Mission for the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, has called on the European Union (EU), African Union (AU), and other strategic partners to maintain their steadfast support in eradicating Boko Haram terrorism from the Lake Chad Basin region.

According to the Chief Military Information Officer, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba stated that this appeal was made during the opening ceremony of the 14th Joint Steering Committee Meeting held on August 6, 2024, at the Radisson Hotel in N’Djamena, Chad.

Ambassador Nuhu highlighted the importance of sustained collaborative efforts to eliminate Boko Haram and mitigate its impacts in the region.

He acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the Troop-contributing countries (TCCs) and the unwavering support from strategic partners, which have been crucial in achieving a safer environment conducive to peace and development in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Director of Conflict Management AU expressed gratitude to the EU and other strategic partners’ support in combating terrorism in the region. He pointed out that the successful completion of Operation LAKE SANITY II demonstrated the commitment and sacrifices of the MNJTF TCCs in defeating Boko Haram and restoring peace and stability.

Dr Bah reiterated the AU’s commitment to enhancing the MNJTF’s capacity to conduct its operations in accordance with the AU Compliance and Accountability Framework, ensuring adherence to international humanitarian law, human rights law, and the highest standards of conduct and discipline.

Earlier the Force Commander MNJTF Major General Ibrahim Ali, emphasized the importance of shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Lake Chad region.

He noted that the meeting provides a crucial platform for coordinating collective efforts and sharing insights in line with the Support Implementation Agreement between the AU, LCBC, and MNJTF TCCs.

He affirmed that the support from the AU and its strategic partners has significantly contributed to fulfilling the MNJTF’s mandate of restoring peace and development in the region.

The first day of the meeting included updates on the general situation in the MNJTF area of operation, briefings on direct and additional support, an AU briefing on the status of additional support to the MNJTF, a review of the Joint Steering Committee’s terms of reference, and a briefing on compliance and accountability for MNJTF operations.

