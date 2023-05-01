Executive Chairman Ejigbo LCDA, Alhaji Monsuru Oloyede Bello Obe assumes his Fiducial Duty in full fledge to complete Ifoshi Road Reconstruction Project

The phrasal nomenclature, Mr “Talk and Do” is a title attributed to the Chairman, Ejigbo LCDA, Alhaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello Obe on account of his doggedness and commitment to serve his constituents, and more importantly, his several score cards of outstanding cum trailblazing achievements in the LCDA. Several awards are won across board on account of his plausible roles in infrastructural developments.

Since inception of his led administration, the council Boss has been proudly setting a benchmarks for Ejigbo LCDA.

The hardworking council Boss, whose numerous landmark projects across Ejigbo LCDA have won the heart of most of the constituents is again making the rounds for another groundbreaking project to be commissioned soon.

This time around, Alhaji OBE has broken the seeming jinx surrounding the reconstruction of the hitherto “eye sore” Ifoshi Road.

For 24 years thereabout, the people of Ejigbo had agitated and clamoured for the reconstruction of this road which doesn’t only passes through the Palace of the town’s monarch but also links Ejigbo with Idimu, Orisunbare, and beyond.

The relevance of this road and its commercial cum traffic decongestion possibilities could not be over emphasized. Yet the road had experienced neglect for 24 years!

Successfully, the council Boss has taken the bull by the horn and reconstruction has begun earnestly on the road since the beginning of his second term in office. Most of the constituents which include the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ejigbo chapter; Chief Imam, Ejigbo LCDA; Traditional Chief Priest of Ejigbo; Chief Balogun of Ejigbo; All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Ejigbo LCDA; Special Adviser for Information and Strategy Ejigbo LCDA and many more were interviewed and expressed their quantum joy about this development and are showering praises on the Chairman (Obe) for another facelifting projects that has unequivocally changed the narrative of IFOSHI ROAD, and several others such as: Iyalaje estate, moshalashi road, Dauda Ilo road, council Secretariat, Primary Health Centers, Primary Schools and many more.

Host community members, Commuters and drivers are basking in euphoria as promises made to fix IFOSHI ROAD is almost in a home stretch and gradually turning into realities. Eyewitnesses to the site of construction couldn’t hold back their quantum joy.

Granting interview by the press during the construction, Mr Chairman Alhaji Monsuru Bello Oloyede Obe firstly appreciated God almighty for making it possible to attain such feat. He also graciously appreciated all contributory agents in the actualization of this ongoing project namely: the Taxpayers / law abiding residents, his cabinet members, the council Manager, like-minded friends and many more.

Furthermore, the council Boss has also opined in his assertion that, his predecessor, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan had tried all his best to fix the road, and that upon his passion for the reconstruction and its popular demand, he (Obe) now at this crucial juncture deems it very imperative to take the bold step that is obviously coming to realities today.

He (Obe) also use the medium to encourage tax payers to cooperate with the government of Ejigbo LCDA by performing their social civil responsibilities and therefore assured everyone of a transparent cum accountable governance.

On a final note, the council Boss prayed for the president-elect, BOLA AMED TINUBU on the fulfillment of RENEWED HOPE manifestos to witness the light of the day. “Knowledge, wisdom, understanding, good health and ultimately the grace of God shall see ASHIWAJU through his height years tenure God-willing”. (OBE prayed)

“We are a visionary team from the top to the bottom and our common goal is to bring everlasting comfort to all the citizens of Nigeria through our relentless progressive administration and exponential commitment to public services…. (His words)

