Excitement, jubilation as Obaseki begins rehabilitation of failed portions of Benin-Sapele Road

Residents, motorists and other road users along the Benin-Sapele Road axis are in a jubilant mood as the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, mobilized contractors to commence rehabilitation work on the failed portions of the road.

Recall that Obaseki had, on Monday, visited the road in the company of the Secretary to Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure, Mr. Ferguson Enabulele, with a promise that contactors would be mobilized to the road the next day.

The elated motorists and residents, who commended the governor for keeping his promise, said the intervention will alleviate the sufferings of residents and other road users commuting the road daily.

At the inspection of the commencement of work on the road, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Infrastructure, Ferguson Enabulele, said two contractors, Heartland and Lavant, have been mobilized to site to carry out rehabilitation work on the road.

Enabulele expressed appreciation to the youth leaders in the area for their support and cooperation in actualizing the directives of the state governor.

The spokesman for the youths, Mr. Daniel Omoregbe, praised Governor Obaseki for keeping his promise to the residents, noting, “I must commend the governor for keeping to his words. We had called on him; he came and kept his promise and started work on the road.”

A motorist, Rasheed Hassan said the governor has further demonstrated his commitment to the welfare and livelihood of the people of the state, noting, “Those of us who make our daily living, plying this road can now heave a sigh of relief, especially seeing the contractors with their equipment on the site, less than 24 hours after the governor’s promise to fix the road. We are confident that the state government will deliver on the execution of the project.”

