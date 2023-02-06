Excitement in schools as BayelsaPRIME brings new teaching techniques, technology

Governor Douye Diri’s signature basic education sector reform programme, BayelsaPRIME has sparked excitement and greater participation in schools across the four pilot local government areas where it has been implemented.

Across Yenagoa, Ogbia, Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas where the reform commenced, teachers and pupils continue to attest to the initial impact of the programme which kicked off after the 10-day BayelsaPRIME Induction Training in Yenagoa.

“BayelsaPRIME is making the children learn more,” Amanda Akpogumere, a teacher at Community Primary School II, Trofani, Sagbama local government area said. “we are seeing a new trend among the children. They are now encouraging other children to come to school because the classes are livelier, and the songs and cheers of BayelsaPRIME are improving the learning process.”

Another teacher, Abe Oweibe from Okaka Primary School, Yenagoa noted that pupils are really enjoying this new method of teaching. “Come and see when students are dancing to the new songs they have learnt, they are catching up with the lessons in an exciting, fun way,” she said.

Over 2,000 teachers and headteachers from across the pilot local government areas underwent the BayelsaPRIME Induction Training in January. The training has enabled teachers to use tablets and internet enabled smartphones for most classroom management activities including marking teacher arrival, student attendance and examination papers.

The training has also enabled teachers employ a whole new method of relating with children thereby creating a sense of self-value and can-do spirit in children. BayelsaPRIME children are praised for exceptional performance and encouraged to do better when they do not measure up to expectation. Additionally, slow learners are encouraged to catch-up to enable them surpass expectations.

Senator Douye Diri launched BayelsaPRIME to drastically improve learning outcomes among children in Bayelsa state. The reform programme is designed to impact the academic fortunes of pupils in the 222 primary schools where it is now operational, and the career trajectory of teachers in those schools.