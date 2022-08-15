Excitement as Glorious Praise crew set for Mega Praise Concert 2022

As the Nation’s challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention through Praises has become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with the month of August already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere. Glorious Praise Crew is set to present “Mega Praise Concert 2022.

The City of Lagos state in Ayobo Ipaja and it’s environs is about to experience the rain of God’s presence through Prophetic Praise from a conventional gospel ministers of God.

The month of August carries lots of benefits as the host, David Praise Oghenedafe will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants, talking about The essence of gospel music in the body of Christ.

This season of Mega Praise Concert is favourable with provision of ‘Single Track’ themed “I Need Your Grace”, as the people of Ayobo Ipaja and it’s environs will be experiencing an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action through Praises and Worship.

With the appearance of some Gospel Artists and Ministers of God who will lead the congregation to the presence of God & through their songs, rendering their sonorous voices to the glory of God. The likes of Apostle lyke & Prophetess (Mrs) Chioma Moses, Rhema Agangan, Moses Sax, God’s Instrument Rock Band, Pastor Sam, Nonso James, Sister Rose, Blessongs, Scriptural Tungba, Adeola Adufe, MC Gifted Mouth, Genesis Crew, Debbie Praise, Williams Kuty, Dave Oyem, among others, slated to commence on 26th August 2022, 9:pm- 4:am, at Righteous Sword and Miracle Ministry, 39, Olayemi Alaja, Almighty Bus stop, Ayobo Lagos.

I can be reach on Facebook as David Praise Oghenedafe

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082371295314

