Excitement as Amb Dr Ekanem celebrates his birthday on his Anniversary Day

Amb Dr Benjamin Ekanem, the Founder and the presiding pastor in charge of Manifestation Chapel Int’l (The Covenant Place) recently celebrated his birthday to the Glory of God, having spent over 10 years in the service of God. Oracle as he is fondly called took his time to thank God specially for the immense blessing that God has bestowed on him.

The City of Ogun state, Ijoko axis was in agog, both members of Manifestation Chapel Ministries have virtually and literally left no stone unturned to celebrate a man that they have come to call “The Oracle”. Amb Ekanem has over the years touched their lives in one way or the other, he has demonstrated over time that God is using him as a vessel to touch humanity. His kindness doesn’t end only in his Church, he has reached out to different souls and intervened where necessary.

Monique (left), Amb Benjamin Ekanem.

Ekanem who just rounded up their Annual Anniversary which was themed ” The Glory That Has Never Been Seen”. Some renowned guest ministers of God with stupendous anointing was invited across the globe to Grace the Anniversary. The likes of Dr Anene Nwachukwu, Amb Dr Prophet Peter Daniel, Bishop Kingsley Innocent (Talk nado) was represented by Dr David Elijah, Bishop Praise Machine, Gospel Minister Monique (Power Flow), among others.

In his words, Ekanem said the reason why the church is growing from strength to strength is “Actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.”

During his birthday celebration, one of his guest, Amb Dr Peter Daniel, his spiritual mentor gave a woman a sum of 20 thousand naira for voluntarily cleaning the house of God same day of the occasion, promised to empower her on any business of her choice.

Bishop Praise Machine otherwise known as the Dancing Bishop who is a close friend to the ministry rates this year Anniversary as Mother of all, massive and corrosions. In his words he said “This is the 7th year anniversary I have witnessed in this Ministry. A lot happened in this year Anniversary compare to other years”.

Amb. Dr. Peter Daniel praying for Amb. Benjamin Ekanem and cutting of cake.

This year is extraordinary. Divinity met with humanity. Top highly ministers in this country made it at the anniversary even popular Gospel artist Monique came and sang so powerfully. His prophetic Ministry is accurate, he carries an unusual gift. They called him The Oracle because of how God uses him to prophecy and proffers solution. I wish him happy birthday on this special day of his born day.

The Anniversary program was explosive and corrosive. There was an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration in the house. Prophetic solution was confirmed as testimonies was recorded. *Emmanuel Clement captures these in this exclusive interview.

*HOW DO YOU FEEL CLOCKING A NEW AGE HERE ON EARTH?

I feel elated, I feel great and am so happy that I am counted worthy to be among the living to celebrate my new age here on Earth. Inspite of my shortcomings, the battles of life, His Grace still kept me. I give Glory to God Almighty for His faithfulness upon my lives and ministry. He has never let me down for one day. May His name be highly exalted.

*HENCEFORTH, WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE EXPECT FROM YOUR NEW AGE?

More fire, dedication and love for God and people. And above all, A Glory that has never been seen.

*HOW IS YOUR BIRTHDAY SO SPECIAL TO YOU?

First, because i am a product of God’s mercy. Also because it has come to the age when God is about to use me mightly where eyes has not seen nor hear heard both in ministry, family and to the people around me.

*HOW DID YOU COME ABOUT THE THEME OF THIS YEAR ANNIVERSARY?

It was a deep revelation by God. I prayed about the titled and the Lord said ‘A New Glory’ and He took me to the Bible in the book of Exodus, where He explained to me the New Glory. When I woke up from that revelation I saw things, great things that I have never seen. I then asked and the Lord said ” A Glory that has never been seen”. It was a deep revelation. So, that was where I derived the theme of this year Anniversary. “A Glory that has not been seen”.

*YOU TALKED MUCH ABOUT YOUR SPIRITUAL FATHER WHO IS AMB DR PETER, YOUR MENTOR.. CAN YOU PLEASE TELL US WHAT IS THE ESSENCE OF MENTORSHIP?

Spiritually, any man that wants to emerge to another level needs a spiritual director or mentor to lay hands, pray or lead him into a new dimension. When you read your Bible, when Elijah wanted to transcend from a dimension he was to another higher dimension, the Bible said he took his son along with him. Elisha was no longer the same because there was a transfer of anointing, the Glory that has never been seen was made manifest.

*YOU WERE GIVEN A CERTIFICATE OF HONOR. HOW DID YOU FEEL?

I was very happy. It was a Doctorate Certificate of Humanity, a prove of humanitarian service in Kind and Goodness to people. It’s a way of honoring and appreciating me for the good work.

For a better society