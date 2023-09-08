Excitement as Akeredolu returns from 3 months’ medical leave

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Cabinet members of the Ondo state government were in happy mood on Thursday following the report that Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has returned to the country from his three months medical leave.

Sources said the Governor would arrive Ibadan, Oyo State and stay in his residence for a few days where he wil be briefed by his cabinet members.

It was learnt that some Akeredolu’s cabinet members were already in Ibadan to welcome him.

Akeredolu commenced his medical leave in June.It was extended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly.

The governor had transferred power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in line with constitutional provisions.

A source said the governor would arrive Ibadan, where he would take a few days rest.

“I’m also aware that some members of the state Exco might likely visit him there to welcome him back to the state”.

A viral picture of the Governor inside the aeroplane he boarded is online.

Already, Akeredolu has Hailee President Bola Tinubu on the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld his victory in the February 25 Presidential Election.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the tribunal’s judgement as a revalidation of the people’s mandate and the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

Akeredolu said “This judgement has again deepened our nation’s jurisprudence and solidified our commitment to democratic values.

“As true democrats, we must embrace the tents of democracy which also encompass post election litigations. Our struggle for service must also fuel our reverence for democratic values. The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dispensed Justice. Now is the time to come together and build our nation.

“The renewed hope drive of President Tinubu is anchored on assurance of a paradigm shift. The result of the February 25 Presidential poll, upheld by the Tribunal, represents the will of majority of Nigerians who voted massively for the APC.

“Our Judiciary has again lived up to expectations. It has reaffirmed our belief that it remains the last hope of the masses. We must collectively commend the pivotal role our Judiciary has played in enriching our democracy and upholding justice.

“Notwithstanding our days in court, we urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi to sheath their swords and join hands with the President to develop the country.

“The Tribunal verdict should be accepted in good faith by all lovers of democracy. Our commitment to advancing the national project must be built on national interest which prioritises the good of the people above personal victory.

“Since our collective vision is shaped by our passion for a prosperous nation, let us, therefore, embrace the will of the people and support the President in delivering on his Renewed Hope agend