Excessive summoning of agency heads hindering service delivery, Tinubu tells NASS

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said excessive summoning of heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), is disrupting operations and hindering efficient service delivery to citizens.

It could be recalled that some heads of agencies are summoned by various committees in the National Assembly three times in a week and most times, asked to duplicate thousands of relevant and irrelevant documents.

However, the president while speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, therefore, urged NASS to reduce the numbers of summon to head of agencies.

According to the President, while oversight is essential for maintaining transparency and accountability in governance, he appealed to the members of the National Assembly to show discretion in their oversight functions to the head of agencies.

He said, “I have been watching various committees summoning ministers and heads of agencies. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job.

“We are not saying that you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight. But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

“If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentations.”

Expressing confidence in the ability of the National Assembly to uphold good governance, President Tinubu lauded the existing cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

He said the harmonious working relationship had resulted in the expeditious passage of several bills to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

Tinubu, therefore, urged the lawmakers not to forget their constituencies and to take advantage of Ramadan to show compassion and support the less privileged in society.

In his remarks, the Speaker emphasised the importance of forgiveness, generosity, and prayers during Ramadan and called for unity in the nation and support for President Tinubu.

“I want to urge us to use this month to increase our good deeds and minimize our bad deeds,” Abbas said.