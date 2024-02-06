Ex-Yobe Gov. Bukar Ibrahim buried in Saudi Arabia

.As Mark, Lawan, Jibril, others mourn his demise

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The remains of a former governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Bukar Abba Ibrahim, were laid to rest in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

According to Masjid Al Haram, Senior Special Assistant, Communications and Strategy to the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, the funeral ceremony was held at the Grand Mosque after the dawn prayers.

The former governor and ex-senator, aged 73, died on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a protracted illness.

Ibrahim of the ANPP was the governor of the state from May 1999 to May 2007.

He was elected to the Senate for the Yobe East constituency in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011.

Confirming Ibrahim’s death, Yobe Gov. Mai Buni expressed shock and regret at the death.

Buni further directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honor.

“This is a huge loss for us at this time, but that is the wish of Allah, our creator. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannatu Firdaus,” the governor said.

however, Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the demise of Former Yobe State Governor, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim as a huge loss to the nation.

The former governor was reported dead on Sunday while receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the news of the demise, Senator Mark noted that, “Senator Ibrahim was a true democrat who promoted participatory democracy especially during his stint as governor of Yobe State and as Yobe East Senator from 2007 to 2019.

“Senator Ibrahim served as the first civilian Governor of Yobe State. He served as Chairman and Member of several Committees in the Senate.

” His contributions to the parliament through robust debate on motions and bills were remarkable. He was outstanding in all his assignments.

“Senator Ibrahim was an advocate of peace and unity of Nigeria .

“He was a reliable and dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the development of Yobe State and Nigeria at large.

“His leadership impacted positively on Yobe State in many spheres including educational and infrastructural development.

“His introduction of Free Education Programme in Yobe State back in 2004 provided a platform for many indigents to acquire free education from primary to secondary school levels in the state.

“This initiative contributed to the reduction of out-of-school children and illiteracy in the State.

“Senator Ibrahim was a true democrat and a bridge builder who worked tirelessly to promote unity, peace, and progress in Nigeria. He was a key figure in the nation’s political landscape for many years.

“The death of a man of foresight such as Senator Ibrahim is indeed a huge loss. He will be sorely missed.”

Senator Mark also extended his sincere condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Yobe State, and all Nigerians.

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while mourning the death of first civilian Governor of Yobe State, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim said the late lawmaker serve as governor of Yobe state for 10years.

Reacting to the news of his death, Senator Lawan, in a statement, on Sunday, described the deceased as a dedicated politician and public servant who recorded significant achievements as Governor.

According to him, Sen. Bukar was also an outstanding legislator and a bridge builder who worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “I received the shocking news of the death of former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, with a heavy heart.

“Senator Ibrahim was a committed leader, and a dedicated politician and public servant who contributed immensely to the development of Yobe State and Nigeria in general.

“During his tenure as Governor from 1999 to 2007, Yobe State witnessed significant progress in various sectors, including education, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

“He introduced a free education program in Yobe State in 2004, which provided free education to primary and secondary school students in the state. This program helped to increase school enrollment and reduce the illiteracy rate in the state.

“He was an outstanding legislator who represented Yobe East Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2019. He served as Chairman and Member of several Senate Committees.

“Senator Ibrahim was a true democrat and a bridge builder who worked tirelessly to promote unity, peace, and progress in Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed for his immense contributions to the development of his senatorial district, our dear state, and Nigeria.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Yobe State Government, and, indeed, all Nigerians who mourn his loss.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant his soul Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

Also, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has commiserated with the government and the entire people of Yobe State over the death of the first elected governor of the state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who died on Sunday at the age of 75, was first elected governor of Yobe State in 1992. In 1999, he was again elected and he governed the state for eight years – from 1999 to 2007. For 12 years (2007 to 2019), he represented the Yobe East Senatorial District at the Senate.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, described the deceased as an astute politician and leader who served the state and the country meritoriously.

While praying to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and admit him to Jannatul Firdausi, Senator Barau urged his family and all those he left behind to take solace in the fact that he lived a righteous life dedicated to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim dedicated his life to the service of Allah, humanity, the state and the country as a whole. As a governor, he worked for the transformation of Yobe State and as a senator, he contributed immensely to lawmaking and other parliamentary activities throughout his 12 years in the Upper Chamber.

” May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdausi. Our prayers are with the state government, his immediate family and all other persons he left behind. May Allah give them the strength to bear his passage,” he said.

Again,former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described the demise of his friend and colleague Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim of Yobe state as a loss to the political class.

Senator Nnamani said the death of Ibrahim variously regarded as the father of Yobe state has created a huge vacuum in the polity.

Nnamani and Ibrahim both served as State governors in 1999 and also as Senators of the federal republic in 2007.

According to Nnmani “I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our former colleague, Senator Ibrahim of Yobe State. The news came as a shock to me, and I can only imagine the profound pain and loss experienced by the immediate family.

“Senator Ibrahim was an exceptional individual who dedicated his life to public service and made a lasting impact during his tenure as governor and Senator.

“His visionary leadership, unwavering integrity, and commitment to the welfare of citizens especially in Yobe State will always be remembered and cherished”.

Reminiscing on his relationship with Ibrahim, Nnamani stated “as a colleague, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand Senator Ibrahim’s tremendous dedication and tireless efforts to bring positive changes to his constituents”.

In the Senate, he noted that Ibrahim demonstrated patriotism and ideals of nationhood in his contributions to motions and bills of national significance.

“His passion for social justice, economic development, and equal opportunities inspired all those who had the chance to work with him”, he stressed .

Beyond his accomplishments as a governor and Senator, Nnamani noted “Ibrahim was a warm-hearted and compassionate individual. He always had time for his colleagues, sharing advice and encouragement “.

Nnamani prayed that God grants him eternal rest saying “he will be sorely missed.”

Also former governor of Abia state and member representing Abia-North, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

While acknowledging the contributions of the late politician to nation building in various capacities, Kalu noted that the late former Governor was a consummate politician and compassionate leader.

The former chief Whip of the 9th Senate commiserated with the government and people of Yobe state, adding that the late politician will be remembered for his good deeds.

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the family of the deceased to sustain his worthy legacy.

He said, ” I mourn the passing of the former Governor of Yobe state, Senator Buka Abba Ibrahim.

“He was a compassionate and selfless leader.

“The late politician played remarkable roles in the development of Yobe state.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Abba Ibrahim family at this time”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Abba Ibrahim.