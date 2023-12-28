Ex-Senate Minority Leader, Mwadkwon advocates thorough purging of Nigeria security architecture

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former Senate minority leader and Senator representing Plateau Northern zone, Dr.Simon Mwadkwon has advocate the need to purged out bad elements in the Nigeria’s security setting for genuine and effective service delivery.

Senator Mwadkwon believed that thorough scrutiny in various security apparatus would paved way for sanity in the system and minimize a decades of crimes and criminality ravaging the Nation.

The former Lawmaker shed his views while speaking to newsmen Wednesday in Jos, in response to unprovoked and coordinated attacks perpetrated by suspected Fulani militias who invaded over 20 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu local government areas of Plateau state between 24th and 25th December, 2023, killed over 100 persons, destroyed houses and properties worth millions of Naira.

According to Mwadkwon, “this attacked was unwarranted, and for those that did that dastardly act they have the gods to recorded it and sent it to the social media.Before the attack there was a hint circulated virtually to all the security agents, an access to information that this attack was going to happen, people were going to be killed.

“But unfortunately I am pretty sure no proactive measures has been taken that is why the attack was able to take place leading to the lost of several people. And I am aware too that the aggrieved persons are the one that have been arrested by some of the security agencies, leaving the culprits that came to the villages maimed, harm and killed children, women and men on Christmas Eve.

“Why this attacks continued unabated is because the perpetrators have not always been arrested, they have not been dealt with, they have not been punished according to the laws of Nigeria and that is why it is continuing.

“With the coming of this government we thought that things are going to be different because we saw the zeal when there was attack in Mangu, the Chief of Army Staff himself was around.And so, we saw the prompt response and attempt to neutralize some of this killers. I don’t want to believe that this people are ghost and their been hosted by some members of the communities that have been attacked today.

“We’re aggrieved, pain, not happy and saddened because this barbaric act happened on Christmas Eve. And Christmas is the time of peace, Christmas is the time where you will show love, friendship, tolerance and exchange the message of peace and unity but this people decided that Plateau people should not enjoy this peace that comes with Christmas.

“I see also is an attempt to deter the Governor, to pull him back and be distracted from what he has started and he want to do. But I want to believed the Caleb Mutfwang I know will not get deter although he is saddened by this as well. I am not the mouth piece of Government but as a citizen of Plateau state and the believer of Plateau the Governor is also not happy.

“There is a need for all the security agencies to purge themselves from this bad elements so that we can have some peace in Nigeria. People must be account for their criminality, the security agents should make sure those people are arrested and prosecuted.”