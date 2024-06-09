Ex-Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye harps on using culture for peaceful coexistence

…As Anaguta Nation holds maiden “Ishokori-Anaguta festival”

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau state, Senator Joshua Dariye has challenged ethnic nationalities to always use their God given culture in propagating peaceful coexistence and economic development in the Plateau and beyond.

Senator Dariye believed culture is what defined peoples identity, and therefore, ” there is no need for rivalry if people from different ethnic background understand the norms, appreciates and respect the heritage of one another. “

He made the assertion over the weekend during a maiden ‘Ishokori-Anaguta cultural festival’ and N500 million appeal fund for the building of Anaguta multipurpose cultural and sports arena, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the Ishokori-Anaguta festival of arts and culture 2024, with a theme: “towards national cohesion and self-preservation in a challenging environment”, had Professor Umaru Danfulani as a guest speaker.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the commissioner ministry of Lands, survey and town planning, Barr. Peter Gai acknowledged that the unity of Plateau is sacrosanct, and his administration will continue giving justice for all tribes and religion in the state devoid of sentiment.

He charged parents and guardians to always transmit culture to their wards, saying that government is planning to host cultural day where all tribes will gather together and showcases their culture.

He also reaffirmed commitment and determination towards ensuring development spreads across the length and breadth of Plateau, calling on the citizens to embrace agriculture while government is working assiduously in synergy with security agents to end insecurity.

However, Ujah Anaguta and president Jos North traditional council, His Royal Majesty, Pozoh Johnson Jauro Magaji II, highlights the rationale behind the conception of Ishokori-Anaguta festival.

According to him, ” Ishokori-Anaguta festival of arts and culture is the first of its kind in the history of Anaguta Nation. This is because the Anaguta festival of arts and culture was christened Tukunku. But has now been modified to Ishokori-Anaguta because its flexibility, general participation and can be held at any convenient time of the year.”

The paramount ruler call on all Anaguta sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to accord unflinching support to Governor Mutfwang’s led-administration for the growth and development of Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.

President Anaguta Development Association (ADA), Daniel Garba while acknowledging dignitaries whose grace the occasion, stated that, “the Anaguta Nation has been supernaturally endowed with a rich cultural heritage hence the need for a most appropriate conceptual representation.”

He admonished all and sundry to eschewed negative trend of pull him down syndrome and placed the growth and development of Anaguta Nation as a center stage saying, ” we are better and stronger together “.

Meanwhile, award of recognition was conferred to some personalities who contributed their quotas for the progress of Anaguta land.

The awardees includes; Prof. Patrick Dakum, CEO Institute of human virology, Nigeria Senator Istifanus Gyang, Builder Yari Kumchi, Hon. Samuel Dala Umaru, Transition Implementation Committee Chairman, Jos North as well as Prof. Yohanna Awari, Dean faculty of computing and artificial intelligence, Taraba State University respectively.