Ex-NUJ National Exco, Adeniyan, now new CPS to Ondo Governor

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, JP, a multiple-award-winning journalist, media consultant, author and unionist, is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TRACE News Magazine.

A graduate of Mass Communication, he began his journalism career in 2000 when he joined The Hope Newspaper as a trainee reporter before having a one year stint as Ondo/Ekiti State Correspondent for Treasure News Magazine, Lagos. He became a staff reporter of The Hope Newspaper on January 1, 2002.

Between 2002 and 2006, he was a member of the Press Crew to Governor Adebayo Adefarati and Governor Olusegun Agagu as Government House Correspondent for The Hope Newspaper.

In April 2009, he was appointed the Chief Sub Editor of The Hope Newspaper, a position he held until November of the same year when he resigned voluntarily from The Hope and joined Sunshine Daily Watch (now rested), the first daily newspaper published in Ondo State, as Managing Editor and later Editor.

In January 2011, he left Sunshine Daily Watch to start TRACE News Magazine which is the first weekly news magazine published in Ondo State.

In media unionism, Adeniyan was the Vice Chairman and later Chairman of the Owena Press Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, between 2006 and 2008. Between September 2011 and October 2014, he was the General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council. He also served as a National Ex-Officio of the NUJ between 2015 and 2017.

Adeniyan was the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the immediate past Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

As an author, in December 2010, he published his first book, titled ‘The People’s Will’, a chronicle of the events of the 2007 governorship election in Ondo State. In 2018, he published his second book, titled ‘The Local Reporter: Diary of My Journalism’. In 2023, he published his third book, titled: ‘AKETI: The Courage To Lead In Trying Times’.

With a passing interest in politics, he was a candidate for the House of Assembly in Akure South Constituency 1 in Ondo State in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Adeniyan is also a community leader, and currently the President of the Akure Reform Ambassadors, a social-cultural group in Akure, Ondo State.

For a better society