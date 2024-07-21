Ex-NNPC GMD’s commend Kyari’s strides against economic saboteurs

.Laud his initiatives in boosting upstream operations, raising Oil Production

Former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd have praised the current leadership for its contributions to enhancing the oil and gas sector. They highlighted improvements in production, funding for upstream operations, investments, and infrastructure development for both domestic use and export.

The ex-GMDs expressed their commendation in a jointly signed communiqué released over the weekend, following their Chief Executive Officers Forum held in Abuja. Praising Mele Kyari, for the giant strides it is making in advancing NNPCL’s strategic objectives across the key sectors.

Specifically, the former GMDs, who met on Saturday in Abuja, commended the NNPC on oil and gas production growth plan, gas infrastructure project delivery plan, progress on refinery rehabilitation and other issues which are related to petroleum product supply and energy security.

The group, which comprises Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, Dr Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, Engineers Funsho Kupolokun, Abubakar Lawal Yar’Adua, Austen Oniwon, Andrew Yakubu and Abiye Membere (who was the resource person) in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, acknowledged the significant progress made by NNPC Ltd in increasing crude oil and gas production, funding of upstream operations and investments, gas supply and infrastructure development for domestic and export including CNG and LPG delivery, refineries rehabilitation progess as well as reduction in carbon emissions and commercialisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources.

The group, while calling for the sanction of all activities affecting oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria, described any attack on crude oil and gas facilities as well as illegal refining as act of criminality and economic sabotage.

The former GMDs also appealed to the security agencies to do the needful by ensuring that crude oil theft, illegal refining and activities of pipeline vandals are curbed to allow for investment and growth of the oil and gas industry.

“We, the former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of NNPC, express our unwavering support for the current leadership and their commendable efforts in advancing the company’s strategic objectives across key sectors.

“Today, 20th July, 2024, NNPC hosted a CEO Forum attended by the underlisted with the senior management staff. The forum provided insights on NNPC’s transition post PIA, the challenges and opportunities therefrom.

We obtained insights into NNPC’s business activities in the context of global energy industry dynamics, strategic aspirations and operational updates.

“In particular, oil and gas production growth plan, gas infrastructure project delivery plan, progress on refinery rehabilitation and issues related to petroleum product supply and energy security were discussed.

“We commend Mele Kyari as the first Group CEO to implement the PIA, and noted with satisfaction the progress made with hope that its limitations will be addressed over time.

We also acknowledge with satisfaction the significant progress made in increasing crude oil and gas production, funding of upstream operations and investments, gas supply and infrastructure development for domestic and export including CNG and LPG delivery, refineries rehabilitation progress and reduction in carbon emissions and commercialisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources

“We expressed our satisfaction in the achievements recorded and encouraged the management team to continue advancing strategies to improve operations, grow portfolio, and manage talent.

“We note with satisfaction the continuation of the policy on recruitment which takes into consideration the principles of diversity and inclusion as well as performance based career progression via a transparent process.

“We also noted that limited information is in the public domain on NNPC’s operations since transition to a private commercial entity. This has led to misleading commentary which we believe is not in tandem with the strides achieved by the company.

“We empathise with the management team over the state of onshore operations with over seven thousand illegal refineries destroyed and over five thousand illegal connections removed.

“We reiterate that any attack on crude oil and gas facilities as well as illegal refining are acts of criminality and economic sabotage. Therefore, all activities hindering oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria must be sanctioned.

“We appreciate that the PIA has made provisions for the host communities’ development and also provided for sustainable funding. We trust that government security agencies will do the needful and ensure that crude oil theft, illegal refining and activities of pipeline vandals are stopped to allow for investment and growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“We appreciate the support that all tiers of government and the Nigerian citizens continue to give NNPC and trust that this will be sustained by the present administration of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the communique read.