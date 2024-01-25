Ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha advocates food security to eradicate hunger

.As multi-billion naira Plateau DUNCAN fertilizer blending company takes off

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha have tasked president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to focus more priority attention on food production, giving the circumstance of deteriorating hunger ravaging the country.

Senator Okorocha said if there is anything government need to do now is to create modalities on how to feed the teeming population.

The former governor of Imo made the clarion call on Wednesday in Heipang, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, during the official commissioning of Multi-billion Plateau DUNCAN fertilizer blending company Limited.

He applauded the chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Plateau DUNCAN fertilizer company limited, Dr. Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum for taking a bold to add value to humanity towards addressing food security.

He acknowledged the gesture will go a long in helping farmers to enhanced better yield, generate more income and address food security.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang opines that Plateau is the food haven of Nigeria as the state have every endowment from God to feed Nigeria and other regions.

Mutfwang, represented by the commissioner ministry of agriculture, Ishaku Bugama, said the desire of the present administration is to begin a new thing of bringing Plateau into the food haven that is supposed to be a catalyst for Nigeria, nothing that is why they have the mantra of “The Time is Now” and “The Land Is Green”.

“The administration came on the strength of agriculture and we are going to actualized that. We cherish this initiative from Dr.Godfrey Bawa, the CEO Plateau DUNCAN fertilizer company limited because you cannot go into agriculture without fertilizer.

“I have traveled widely and everywhere you heard investors complaining about insecurity on the Plateau. And because of that many of them would jettisoned the plan to come and invest on the Plateau, but for a man to put this kind of investment here, I tell you this is a man who believed in Plateau, and for that I assured you the state Government would do everything within its power to ensure that this plan continue to serve the interest of farmers in Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.”

The minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, represented by the Director of farm inputs, Waziri Abba stated that Federal Government through the ministry of agriculture have embarked on sampling and analysis of soil and crops nationwide to determined the appropriate use of fertilizer inputs.

He charged fertilizer producers to produce genuine commodities that would yield more dividends for farmers as government will is ready to partner private sectors.

The chairman, chief executive officer, Plateau DUNCAN fertilizer company limited, Dr. Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum, revealed the company is a private partnership between Plateau State Government and Oil and chemical International (OCI) Ltd., a subsidiary of the DUNCAN Group.

According to him, “the partnership was signed in August 2016 for the purpose of establishing and operating an ultra modern NPK fertilizer blending plant that will ensure food security for all by boosting the productivity of the agrarian population of Plateau state and the country at large.

“Coupled with our sophisticated equipment and value commitment to quality service, our blended NPK formulations includes; NPK 15-15-15, NPK 20-10-10, NPK 12-12-17”, he acknowledged.

Daily Champion reports that the company also produce specialized blends on demand as they maintain a research department committed to improving and enriching the formulations available to farmers.