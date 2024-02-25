Ex-IG, others paid glowing tributes to Publisher, 9News Nigeria on birthday

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, IBADAN

The Board Chairman and Former Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria, Sir Dr. Mike Okiro (Rtd.), the Diaspora Community and all Distinguished Stakeholders/Members of JusticeNOW International, have felicitated with the Chief Executive Officer/Publisher of 9News Nigeria, Mr. Obinna Ejianya, as he celebrates his birthday.

In a release signed by The Hon. Comrade Vik-Morrow Ulo, Speaker/International President, JusticeNOW International, a.k.a: NigeriaFirst Foundation, JusticeNOW describes Ejianya’s birthday “as a remarkable and most honourable day to us as an organization, a milestone that must be recognized and appreciated”.

JusticeNOW said it joined millions of good people all over the world who in different positive ways have benefitted from Ejianya’s charity services, intellectual properties, moral values, spiritual coverage, financial supports, physical engagements, great friendships and dynamic partnerships in celebrating the day.

“As a person, I am most convinced that truly, Nigerians in the Diaspora Community are willing, able and ever ready to go miles to get Nigeria out of the current dilemma to a state of honour and dignity.

“While some Nigerians abroad are negatively messing the already-damaged image of the country, you are on sleepless nights and on engaging days working to foster National patriotism and uncommon commitment towards the redemption of our beloved Country’s image. Well-done, thou good and faithful believer of NigeriaFIRST.

“Mr. Ejianya, facts remains your 9NEWS Nigeria is now our beckon of hope to the dying journalism in Nigeria where ethics, integrity, respect and boldness most times had been replaced by greed, fear, and lack of professionalism.

“We are very hopeful your great personality, international exposure, sincerity of purpose and charisma will inspire positive vibes and restoration of true journalism and communication skills back to Nigeria and in particular some of your colleagues in the media who are lost at the sight of Very Important Personalities (VIP).

“Let me, therefore, use this occasion to thank you for your supports and partnership to host the upcoming 5th Year Anniversary of NigeriaFIRST Honours Awards and NIGERIA @ 64 Independence Day in Australia and other European Countries, theopportunities we are strongly looking towards to renew National Patriotism to many who are already giving up on the Nigeria Project.

“Mr. Obinna Ejianya, you remain a shining light and evergreen to our organization. I salute you for showing leadership by always coming to Nigeria to see things clearly for yourself unlike other Diasporans who are never willing nor ready to come back to Nigeria.

“Indeed you have seen it working there and magnanimously you are working to see Nigeria rise above her current state of confusion and frustration.

“You are an institution of excellence and great inspiration to our dying generation and nation. Continue to be that true Ambassador of NigeriaFIRST in the foreign land, for there is dignity in defending your fatherland.

“Our collective prayer is that you continue in this good campaign of writing truth and justice for the world to see. Remain in this realm of possibility and respect for the common man on the streets. Don’t give up despite the fight backs. Maintain your trademark of justice and honour and endure the long-suffering of defending the truth and know this for sure that the God of Justice and Truth shall see you through Amen.

“To this end, JusticeNOW International is wishing you long life, good health, happiness and prosperity which we know is for the good of mankind and so many good things that will make your life beautiful and lovely”, the release stated.

For a better society