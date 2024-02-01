Ex-Budget minister defends Buhari’s borrowing habit.

…Says loans obtained almost a free gift.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in the immediate past administration, Chief Clem Agba has stoutly defended the burrowing habit of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

The former minister argued that the funds obtained came at very low interest rates, which by comparison with other available facilities, was “almost a dash,” adding that taking the loans was the right thing to do at the period.

Chief Agba, a governorship aspirant seeking to contest the APC congress leading to the 2024 Edo State election, who was the first to return his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters on Wednesday, spoke with newsmen after submitting the documents and claimed that there was nothing wrong with borrowing especially when the funds obtained are properly channeled to development purposes.

While commenting on the reasons for seeking to become governor, Chief Agba said Edo state has suffered long-term under-development and needs a sound leader to fix the state.

He stated that Edo state benefitted from him both as a commissioner and a minister with many development projects.

Agba used the occasion to refute allegations that Edo north has dominated the political appointments coming to the state from the federal level and he also refused to confirm or deny being the preferred candidate of Edo political god-father, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole.

When asked by a reporter to confirm whether he was the anointed candidate of Oshiomhole, Agba said: “If I were his anointed candidate, I would not have been going about campaigning. But I will not deny that Oshiomhole is my mentor and leader and I have his blessings to contest like everyone else.”