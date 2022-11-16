Ex-Aston Villa and Norway striker John Carew has been jailed for 14 months for tax evasion after unintentionally failing to disclose income and assets abroad to Norwegian authorities.

Ex-Aston Villa and Norway striker John Carew has been jailed for 14 months for tax evasion after unintentionally failing to disclose income and assets abroad to Norwegian authorities.

Carew, 43, has also been hit with a fine of £45,353 and his sentence could have been doubled if he had acted knowingly.

Carew, 43, has also been hit with a fine of £45,353 and his sentence could have been doubled if he had acted knowingly.

In a 38-page judgement, the court concluded Carew acted ‘grossly negligently’ but stated it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he provided incorrect information intentionally.

In a 38-page judgement, the court concluded Carew acted ‘grossly negligently’ but stated it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he provided incorrect information intentionally.