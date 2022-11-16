Ex-Aston Villa and Norway striker John Carew has been jailed for 14 months SportsFootball By Champion On Nov 16, 2022 Share Ex-Aston Villa and Norway striker John Carew has been jailed for 14 months for tax evasion after unintentionally failing to disclose income and assets abroad to Norwegian authorities. Carew, 43, has also been hit with a fine of £45,353 and his sentence could have been doubled if he had acted knowingly. In a 38-page judgement, the court concluded Carew acted ‘grossly negligently’ but stated it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he provided incorrect information intentionally. The prosecution claimed the former Premier League star, who was capped 91 times by his country, had plenty of opportunities to correct information given to the authorities but chose not to. Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
