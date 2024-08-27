Ex-APC National Auditor, George Moghalu quits party

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was also the party’s first National-Auditor, Chief (Dr.) George Moghalu, has unexpectedly resigned membership of the party. Moghalu said his decision to leave the ruling APC was personal and should be respected.

Moghalu’s unexpected sudden departure from the APC, came as a shock to party leaders although many officials had expected quick resolution of grievances reported at the local branch of the party since last year but nothing came out of complaints received.

Moghalu, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State titled: “Resignation of membership of the APC,” was copied to both the Local Government Area (LGA) State and national chairmen of the party.

The resignation letter dated August 26, 2024 read as follows: “I bring you good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with effect from today, August 26, 2024.

“Please, kindly accept this (action) as my personal decision. It is my utmost desire and expectations that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years.

“I wish you and all the members of the party the very best. Please, accept as always the assurance of my best regards,” Moghalu’s short letter concluded.