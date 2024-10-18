Ewhrudjakpo Returns to Roots: Promises Renovation of Clark House Hostel at Saint Brendan College

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, recently visited his alma mater, Government College Bomadi in Delta State, now known as Saint Brendan College. During his visit, he pledged to rebuild the dilapidated Clark House hostel.

Accompanied by Chief Fedude Zimughan, the National President of the school’s alumni association, and other former students, Senator Ewhrudjakpo toured the institution to inspect its buildings and facilities.

While addressing the management, staff, and students of the college, he promised to encourage other alumni to pool their resources to complete and equip the science laboratory, as well as to address the shortage of furniture and desks for both staff and students.

The Deputy Governor noted that many changes had occurred at the school since his time there, lamenting the deterioration of several landmark structures, including the Clark House male hostel, where he resided as a student.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo urged the students to pursue success through hard work and time-tested principles, including prayer, a positive attitude, courage, effort, and determination.

He stated, “The college has truly changed. The five hostels or houses, as we used to call them—the Clark House, Pere House, Kpadia House, and others—are no longer standing. I will personally rebuild Clark House, where I lived during my time at this college, while the alumni will collectively pool resources to complete and equip the laboratory.

“The alumni will also address the issue of insufficient office and classroom furniture for both staff and students.

“To the students, I encourage you not to fear anything. You must be prayerful, maintain a good attitude, be courageous, and spare no effort in achieving your goals. Be determined.

“Make your books your best companions, obey your parents and guardians, be diligent in your studies, and do not shy away from challenges.”

Earlier in the event, Rev. Father Victor Chinedu, the Assistant Cathedral Administrator of Saint Brendan College, thanked Senator Ewhrudjakpo for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the school. He appealed to the Deputy Governor and alumni for assistance in addressing the needs for students’ hostels, furniture, laboratory equipment, and computer systems to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Chief Fedude Zimughan, the National President of the Government College Old Students Association, expressed deep gratitude to the Deputy Governor for visiting and seeing the condition of the school firsthand.

In his vote of thanks, Senior Prefect Okutu Edesere appreciated the alumni for their support and assured them that the students would strive to make them proud through hard work, prayer, and the success principles emphasized by the Deputy Governor.

Among the alumni accompanying Senator Ewhrudjakpo were Chief Thompson Amule, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Chief Godspower Oporomor, Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs; Mr. Timipre Seipulu, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury, Accounts, and Revenue; Chief Torpedo Amananaghan, member of the Bayelsa International Airport Management Board; and Chief Vote Salem, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Boundary Matters.