Everything You Need to Know about the 2024 Akada Children’s Book Festival

The Nigerian literary industry has seen significant growth and expansion in recent years, with a surge in book festivals and literary events. One such event that has gained significant prominence is the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF).

Since its inception, the festival has been dedicated to cultivating a passion for reading among young audiences and fostering an appreciation for literature within the Nigerian community. With just one week until the eagerly anticipated festival opens its doors for another year of literary festivities, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for this exciting event.

What exactly is the Akada Children’s Book Festival?

Established in 2019, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is an annual event dedicated to celebrating children’s literature, promoting reading among young audiences, and showcasing the work of local authors and illustrators. The name “Akada” comes from the Yoruba language and means “a lover of literacy and books.” ACBF is committed to providing a prominent platform for Indigenous authors while nurturing a passion for reading in young minds.

This annual event has become a key fixture on the literary calendar, highlighting both Nigerian and international literature. As the first and largest Nigerian book festival dedicated exclusively to children, ACBF offers a vibrant space for children aged 13 and below, engaging with books and storytelling, helping them develop a lifelong love for literature and creativity.

Why the Festival Matters

Children’s literacy is crucial as it lays the foundation for lifelong learning and development, ultimately empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to society. However, a 2023 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reveals a significant challenge: 75 per cent of children aged 7 to 14 years in Nigeria cannot read simple sentences.

Addressing this need, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) plays a pivotal role in providing children with access to quality literature and engaging reading experiences. The festival aims to spark a love for reading at an early age, support the development of essential literacy skills, and encourage a culture of reading within families and communities. The festival also plays a vital role in providing quality reading materials to children who might otherwise lack access. Its commitment to accessibility is demonstrated by the donation of over 4,206 books to schools and communities.

When and Where Will the 2024 ACBF Take Place?

The 2024 edition of ACBF will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Centre in Lekki, Lagos. This year’s festival theme, “Read Your Way,” emphasizes the importance of promoting literacy and fostering a reading culture among children aged 13 and below.

What to Expect from the 2024 ACBF?

The 2024 ACBF will feature an array of engaging activities that promises to delight and educate children, parents, and educators alike, including:

Author-led book readings Book chats and Storytime sessions Book and art exhibitions Chess tournaments & Sip n Paint Professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers

In addition, the festival will also highlight 32 original titles by local authors and illustrators, with special appearances by renowned figures like Atinuke, author of the Anna Hibiscus series. Additionally, there will be insightful workshops for parents, teachers, and young authors.

How to Register for the 2024 ACBF?

The event is free for all attendees. All you need to do is register – https://bit.ly/acbf2. You can also follow @akadafestival on social media for updates.

The Akada Children’s Book Festival promises to be a transformative experience, uniting readers of all ages in celebration of African stories and the profound influence of children’s literature.