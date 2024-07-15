Events in Rwanda, Algeria, others, testament of manifestation of Primate Ayodele’s prophecies

It is no longer news that prophecies are ordained and sanctioned by God, and the capacity to hear from God is given to a few.

In this part of the world, one man stands out as a true Oracle of God. His name is Primate Elijah Ayodele, Servant of the Most High God, Founder and Leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church. With uncountable number of fulfilled prophecies and still counting, Primate Ayodele is tested and okay in matters of prophecy.

Contained in his award winning book, which edition was recently unveiled, are prophecies whereby the man of God precisely prophesied on so many issues in countries of the world including electoral outcomes in so many countries especially Rwanda and Algeria.

“In Rwanda the incumbent is going to do everything to see that he retains the seat again as revealed by the spirit God.

“The country will face some tension moments. There will be election. Opposition can only make headway if they form coalition, but the ruling party can still retain the seat. The citizens must rebuke attacks and security threats. There will be rumour of coup attempt. The government will do everything possible for the country to succeed as unexpected crisis, weather condition will be an issue in the country. The ecological issues as a result of floods that will rampage the country. I foresee that the government will increase the salaries and wages of workers.”

Speaking about what will happen in Algeria, he said, “In Algeria, there will be political uprising as people will kick against the government. This will lead to various troubles and infrastructural destruction in the country. The president needs prayers for his health as he will be confronted with a major protest.

“The value of the currency will be on a steady decline and the government will borrow funds. Let us rebuke natural disaster, building collapse and other deadly attacks in the country.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele also released prophecies regarding the general elections in some other African countries ranging from those that will be held in a few months’ time and years to come.

Starting with Namibia, Primate Ayodele revealed that the election will not favour the ruling party unless they take steps immediately. He stated that the people will be clamouring for changes and that if the ruling party allows a coalition from opposition parties, it will affect the chances of the current president.

‘’The Namibia election will not favour the ruling party unless they adjust and put their house in order otherwise the opposition will shock them. The election will be marred with fraud. Namibia Electoral Commission will introduce a new law and some changes in their constitution. The country should expect an economic crisis and they must be careful against unexpected disasters. People will be clamouring for change and if the ruling party allows a coalition against them, the opposition will win. They must pray against incessant killings in the country.’’

Opposition will accuse the ruling party of election fraud in Madagascar. Opposition may want to boycott the election and there will be threats. The immediate past president will stand out though I see a coalition against his candidacy. If he is not smart enough, the election will be tougher than usual. He needs to strategize.’’

Speaking about Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele called for prayers against the cholera outbreak in the country. He also urged the president to pray against blackmail and being bereaved while foreseeing that he would lose his grip on security.

‘’Let’s pray against the cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe. The president will be blackmailed. He should pray not to be bereaved and blackmailed. I see him losing grip of his security.’’

On Gambia president, Primate Ayodele revealed that he will not be popular towards the end of his tenure and if he dares to contest again, he will be disgraced.

‘’The Gambia president will not be popular towards the end of his tenure. If he tries to contest again he will be disgraced. The people have rejected his government and he should watch his policies so they won’t begin to kick against him. The country’s economy will be totally down and the new election may see the end of his party’s reign, I see opposition coming out strongly. The president must be careful so that he won’t begin to have political crisis towards the end of his tenure.’’

Also about Malawi, Primate Ayodele urged the president to be careful so he won’t create enemies for himself. He also warned of gang-up against the president by his aides.

‘’Malawi’s president will think of urgent steps to better the country but he will have challenges. He needs to be very careful, and watchful so that he won’t create more enemies for himself. They will begin to work against his infrastructure programme. He must watch so that poverty will not begin to affect the country more. He should not change the country’s currency. Some of his aides will gang up against him.’’

Primate Ayodele further warned the prime minister of Lesotho to be prayerful about his political future so he won’t make wrong decisions as he will be confused.

‘’The prime minister of Lesotho will be confused about whether to contest or not in the next presidential election. There will be major political confusion. I see a change in the country’s constitution. The country needs prayer for economic success. The prime minister must seek God’s face on his political future.’’

