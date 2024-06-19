Evang. Ebuka Obi debunks claims of videos mocking Mountain of Fire Ministry

In a video posted on Zion’s social media pages, Evangelist Ebuka explained that it was his ministry that approached Mountain of Fire to sell the land to them and that they agreed because of their love for the work of God.

He stated that members of Zion were already in their praise and worship mode, singing and dancing, when the ministry took over the property and thankful for expansion. Not mocking Mountain of Fire.

Ebuka apologised to the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire, Dr D. K. Olukoya, and the pastors of the church for the misconception the video may have caused, saying he had tremendous respect for the church leader whom he described as a world renowned servant of God.

_Watch Evangelist Ebuka’s video below: _