Europa League: Sevilla Will Be Difficult Game For West Ham – Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes has welcomed their Europa League draw against Sevilla.

Moyes feels it’s the pick of the round.

He said, “I think it’s the pick of the round. Sevilla has been unbelievable in winning the competition. They’re probably the form side in Spain after Real Madrid at the moment.

“It’s a really tough game, but we want to test ourselves against the best. It would be good to get used to the stadium if we could go back there for the final!

“I was looking forward to the prospect of going to Rangers, but great credit to them for getting through against Dortmund.

“We’ve played well in Europe and we’ll take big support to Seville and really look forward to it. There is more pressure on them than there is on us because we’re new to it. We’re getting used to it and hopefully, we’ll get more used to it in the future.”