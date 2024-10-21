Eulogies as Bishop JOK Olowokure is laid to rest

The Cathedral of Saint Matthew, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State, was filled to capacity as friends, family, and dignitaries gathered to bid farewell to the late Bishop Jacob Olabode Kehinde Olowokure, the retired Bishop of Akoko Diocese, Anglican Communion.

In a heartfelt sermon, the Archbishop Emeritus and former Dean of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Revd. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo, eulogized Bishop Olowokure as a builder of men of God. Ademowo described the departed clergyman as an encourager and a man of meek character who positively impacted everyone he met.

“Bishop Olowokure’s life spoke volumes,” Ademowo said. “He made the church relevant to society and humanity, always ready to listen, never complaining, and was a true Field Marshal in the House of God.”

Ademowo highlighted Bishop Olowokure’s remarkable qualities, including his love for the Church, nation and community, commitment to fasting and prayers, and unwavering integrity.

“The late Bishop Olowokure was an enigma who loved the Church and country. He dedicated himself to the work of God, Ijebu-Jesa, and Akoko Diocese.” Ademowo described him as “a man of fasting and prayers, very firm and accommodating, broad-minded, and with a mind full of grace”, one who “single-handedly built numerous churches, earning him legendary status.”

Dignitaries at the Church Service included Retired Archbishops Segun Okubadejo, Christopher Omotunde, Michael O. Akinyemi and Matthew Owadayo.

Among others were The Most Revd. Dr. Williams O. Aladekugbe (Archbishop of Ibadan Province), The Rt. Revd. Professor O. Ó. Obijole, The Rt. Revd. Dr. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, and The Rt. Revd. Samuel Egbebunmi.

Other notable guests included The Rt. Revd. Dr. Cornelius Adagbada, The Rt. Revd. Rufus Adepoju, The Rt. Revd. F. O. Babatunji, The Revd. Dr. Oluwagbenro Fabuluje, Senator Duro Faseyi and Barrister Olaniyi Adeleke Agbola, SAN (Diocesan Chancellor).

The Burial Service, led by The Rt. Revd. Isaac Oluyamo, Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, honoured Bishop Olowokure’s life, legacy and contributions to the Anglican Communion, recognizing his lasting impact on those he touched.