Eterna reiterates commitment to deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria

.says it has invested more than N20m in CSR

Eterna Plc , a leading integrated energy provider in the country says it is investing in the colocation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) skids across some of its retail outlets in the country.

The newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Director of Eterna PLC, Mr Benjamin Nwaezeigwe said this at a news briefing in Lagos. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Benjamin was appointed the Acting Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer in April 2022

Nwaezeigwe said the move was aimed at supporting the effort of the Federal Government to deepen gas utilisation in Nigeria in line with the global energy transition.

“The industry is moving toward CNG and LPG and as a company, we have started positioning ourselves for that.

“We are planting skids located in our existing retail outlets across the country and we also hope to go into LPG storage in the near future,’’ he said.

Nwaezeigwe said that marketers were currently facing myriad of challenges including lack of access to foreign exchange, high bank interest rate as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. being the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit.

He said this was further worsened by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which had created a crisis in the global oil and gas industry.

Nwaezeigwe, therefore, called for a full deregulation of the industry to enable more investors to come in and also the establishment of modular refineries in strategic locations to increase domestic refining capacity.

He said in spite of these challenges, Eterna Plc posted a gross profit of N4.1 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022.

He said that the figure which was 57.9 per cent higher than the N2.6 billion gross profit recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, was achieved as a result of improved efficiency, staff dedication and a new leadership vision.

Also speaking, Mrs Phoebian Ifeadi, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Eterna Plc, said the company had invested more than N20 million in the past two years on donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“In 2022, we intend to deepen the engagement with our host community which is in Ogun to empower the youths in the locality.

“We want to empower them to get a better life and our plan will be of immense benefit to the beneficiaries.’

However, as the new Boss , Mr Nwaezeigwe, will bring his wealth of experience spanning almost two decades from different sectors of the economy with a specific bias for Oil & Gas.

It would interest you to know that he worked at Rainoil Limited and rose to the position of Deputy General Manager in charge of the Group’s operations and overseeing trading and marine activities and the operation of 3 (three) petroleum products storage depots. Prior to joining Eterna Plc as the Chief Operating Officer in December 2021, he founded BHR International Ventures Limited (BHR), a privately owned indigenous downstream company in Nigeria and was its former Chief Executive Officer.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry from Ambrose Ali University, as well as an MBA in Production and Operation Management from Lagos State University, Lagos.

Eterna Plc manufactures, markets and distributes lubricants and chemicals and operates a network of filling stations. Its plan is to further increase its retail network across the country.

It plans to actively play across the energy value chain covering the production, transportation and distribution of energy solutions vital for economic growth and development. It will be the first choice for its customers as it seeks to dominate the African Energy industry by strategically expanding operations and growing market share.