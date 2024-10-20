Eterna PLC Aviation Business Soars with Commencement of Into-Plane Operations at MMA, Lagos

UGO AMADI

Eterna PLC, a leading integrated energy provider in Nigeria, has achieved a significant milestone with the commencement of into-plane Jet-A1 fuel operations at Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos. This follows the successful commissioning of the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 (JUHI-2) facility which boasts a storage capacity of 15 million liters of Jet A1 fuel.

In a statement release, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Abiola Lawal, expressed excitement about the company’s new operations in jet fuel operations and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.

Lawal stated, “Eterna PLC is thrilled to announce two remarkable milestones in our journey within the aviation fueling sector. Following the successful commissioning of JUHI-2, we have now received full regulatory approval to commence into-plane operations. This approval reflects our dedication to upholding the highest industry standards, ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable fueling services for airlines.”

He added, “We are excited about this development. Our first fueling operation, just concluded, represents a significant step in demonstrating our readiness to serve the aviation sector safely and reliably. Our team of experts is prepared to provide world-class services tailored to meet the unique needs of both domestic and international airlines.”

Boyede Oyegbami, Aviation Commercial Manager at Eterna PLC, also remarked, “Eterna Aviation is officially open for business and is poised to give a boost to our airline partners with a safety and quality focused approach to excellent service delivery. We look forward to partnering with airlines within and from around the globe. For inquiries, please contact us today—we look forward to partnering with you”.

It is noteworthy that the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo ( SAN), recently commissioned the JUHI-2 facility, which is the largest airside jet fuel depot in Nigeria. The facility has the capacity to deliver a minimum of 150 million liters of ATK monthly, amounting to 20% of the nation’s annual sales volume in just one month.

The companies that collaborated as consortium partners to establish the JUHI-2 depot include Eterna PLC, Masters Energy Oil & Gas, Techno Oil & Gas, Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas, Ibafon Oil, Quest Oil Group, and First Deep Water Limited.

Eterna plc is excited about the growth potential of its aviation business segment and is poised to deliver value to all its customers .