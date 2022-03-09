Eteidung Umeneke 1, Chief Nsikak Udom celebrates ten years on throne.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

All roads led to The Salvation Army Ete Corps, Akwa Ibom South West District on Sunday to thank God with Eteidung Nsikak Udom, the village head of Umeneke 1 for successful ten years on the throne.

The thanksgiving service entitled Holiness Meeting/Celebration of Umeneke 1 Royal community at 10 was followed by a reception and conferment of the chieftaincy titles and excellence awards on some personalities within and outside Umeneke 1 at Ata Essien Unity playground.

Welcoming guests and his subjects from the village and in diaspora to the august event, the village head explained that the celebration was to thank God for sparing the lives of his subjects, including his and family’s for the past one decade since he ascended the stool of his ancestors.

According to him, the conferment of chieftaincy titles and awards of excellence on deserving personalities was to appreciate them for contributing to the progress of Umeneke 1 community.

The village head who scored the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel high on road infrastructure also appealed to him to extend the gesture to his village so that they can feel a sense of belonging.

Another area the village head also appealed to His Excellency Deacon Udom Emmanuel is for appointment of his subjects into key positions in his government.

The second segment of the event even though started behind schedule was worth waiting for, as everyone that was present had his fill with drinks to watch down. Rounding off the brief ceremony the chairman on the occasion, Ekong Umorok advised people against rebuking the village head in the open even when he is wrong. “Call him aside and lay out your observations I think he will listen better”, he pointed out.