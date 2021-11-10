Estate surveyors, valuers set up Committee to tackle incessant building collapse

Its President/ Chairman of the Council, Chief Emmanuel Wike made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital shortly after visiting Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Besides, the President pointed out that the delay in processing Certificate of Occupancy( C of O) and other documents are responsible for late processing of bank loans and execution of projects.

According to him, the rampant cases of building collapse had become worrisome to his members, stressing that the problem would be tackled after the committee members come out with their recommendations.

Wike for full professionalization of the Land department, with Registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers heading every unit, saying this would improve the efficiency of the department.

He also urged the Governor to creatre the office of the Valuer-General in the state, like that of the Auditor-General, Accountant General, Solicitor-General, Surveyor General etc.

This he said would enhance the contribution of members of his profession to the development of the state.

The Institution’s President also appealed for the constitution of the Land Use and Allocation Committee with Estate Surveyors and Valuers taking prominent positions in accordance with S.2.2 L.U.A, CAP 202 LFN 1990.

He urged Akeredolu to consider the establishment of the department in all the Local Government areas, with Estate Surveyors and Valuers taking charge stressing that its establishment would boost the revenue of the Local Governments.

Wike also appealed to the governor that in subsequent Land Acquisition/Compensation Assessment, especially for road construction, road widening, and creation of new housing estates, professional Estate Surveyors and Valuers in the state should be considered before colleagues outside the state.