Estate Surveyors, valuers charged on qualification for practice, integrity of profession. 

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Estate Surveyors and Valuers across the country have been charged to focus on their mandates which include deetermining who qualifies as Estate Surveyors and Valuers

establishing the required standards of knowledge and skill for those seeking registration as Estate Surveyors and Valuers among others.

The Surveyors were also urged to Maintain a register of qualified persons, publish the list periodically, regulate, control the practice of Estate Surveying and Valuation; and Perform other functions as conferred by the Act.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who gave the charge at the Inauguration ceremony of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration of Nigeria (ESVARBON) in Abuja Tuesday, acknowledged the board members’ dedication and expertise and charged them to see their appointment as an opportunity to contribute towards the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for housing and urban development.

He urged the Board to:

Promote excellence in estate surveying and valuation.

Uphold the integrity of the profession. foster collaboration and knowledge sharing; and advance the interests of members and the public.

Dangiwa enjoined them to work together harmoniously to build a brighter future for the profession, the built environment, and society at large.

The inauguration of the twenty-two-member professional body under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, established by Decree No. 24 of 1975, according to the minister, has become necessary due to the expiration of terms for several board members, which has led to a shortage of active members.

He said. “As a result, the Board has been unable to meet the quorum of eleven members required by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Act, First Schedule, Section 4. Although a new Chairman was appointed after the former Chairman’s term ended on March 17, 2024, the terms of fifteen other members have also expired, further contributing to the Board’s inability to function effectively.

“There are five appointees from five states, four from four institutions, three on the Honourable Minister’s representation, and two from the Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, while the nomination from Oyo State is being awaited.

It is important to note that the Board is an essential organ charged with the duty of overseeing the profession of Estate Surveying and Valuation in Nigeria.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mandated the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to transform the housing sector for the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Therefore, all agencies, institutions, and parastatals under the Ministry must be alive to their responsibilities and work hard towards achieving the objectives for which they were set up”,.

Noting that Estate surveyors and valuers play an important role in the successful delivery of affordable housing across Nigeria, the minister said their professional expertise ensured that land and property valuations are accurate and reflect fair market values, which is crucial for facilitating cost-effective housing solutions.

He said estate surveyors contribute significantly to urban planning and development, helping to ensure that housing projects are well-structured, financially viable, and sustainable.

“By working closely with developers, they help optimize resources, making housing more affordable for Nigerians.

“In addition to their role in housing delivery, estate surveyors are critical in preventing building collapses which this Ministry aims to address. They do this by ensuring that property inspections and assessments are thorough and in accordance with professional standards.

“Their adherence to safety and regulatory compliance helps to protect lives and investments, preventing the tragic incidents of building failures that have plagued some areas of our country”, he noted.

Speaking, the chairman of ESVARBON, Dosu Fatokun assured of the readiness of the board to deliver on the mandate set for it, while commending the Minister for finding them worthy of the task.