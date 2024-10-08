Eseme Eyiboh’s mum, Deaconess Grace for burial Nov 9

The remains of Deaconess Grace Sunday Eyiboh, mother of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Spokesman to the Senate President, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh will be interred on November 9, 2024.

A statement from his eldest son, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said Mama’s burial shall be conducted by Qua Iboe Church at Community Secondary School, Akpautong village in Esit Eket LGA, Akwa Ibom State on the 9th November 2024 at 10 am.

Born on July 7, 1934, Deaconess Grace Eyiboh fondly called Mmaette was a trailblazing entrepreneur, educator, church and community leader, who passed on three days to her 90th birthday on July 4, 2024.

An indigene of Akpautong village in Esit Eket LGA of Akwa Ibom state, Deaconess Grace Eyiboh began her educational journey at Qua Iboe Church School, Akpautong. After completing her Standard Six education, she married Late Elder Sunday Eyiboh, a well known carpenter and teacher.

Deaconess Eyiboh’s growth in faith drove her determination and entrepreneurial instinct which led her to attend the Singer Sewing Institute, Uyo, where she honed her sewing skills. Upon graduation, she established her own Sewing and Apprenticeship Training Centre at Uquo, Esit Eket, empowering numerous youths and women with vocational skills.

Mmaette’s selfless service and integrity earned her an appointment to the Eket Juvenile and Assizes Court; Esit Customary Court where she served two terms without blemish. Her contributions to community development were recognised through various leadership roles.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters, several grand and great grandchildren including the Rt Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, erstwhile member and Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and currently, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and Official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate.

