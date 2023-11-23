ESC-2023 illuminates Energy Institute’s efforts for a greener future in Africa

The Energy Institute’s annual Energy Sustainability Conference (ESC) held in Lagos, Nigeria, between November 13th – 14th, 2023, centered around the theme “Driving Energy Transition in Africa: Policy Reforms, Technology, and Resilience for Delivering Energy Security.” The two-day conference was aimed at initiating important conversations and collaborations to shape a sustainable energy future for Africa.

Olu Arowolo Verheijen, the Special Adviser to Nigeria’s President on Energy, on the inaugural day of the conference emphasized the necessity of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable energy goals. She stated that the journey towards sustainable energy cannot be undertaken by the public sector alone.

“Collaboration between the public and private sector are vital, as the journey towards sustainable energy cannot be taken by the public sector alone”, Verheijen said.

The conference also featured dynamic panel sessions addressing crucial topics such as “The Price Tag of Inclusive Energy Security” and “Disrupting the Gender Gap: Embracing Allyship and Sponsorship in the Modern Workplace.” These sessions brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and address challenges in the pursuit of sustainable energy practices.

Nick Wayth, Fellow Energy Institute (FEI) and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Institute, underscored the urgency of addressing energy demand in West Africa. According to Wayth, “West Africa’s energy demand is growing faster than the rest of the continent and this calls for urgency for sustainable solutions.”

Osten Olorunsola, FEI and Chairman of the Energy Institute Nigeria, emphasized the need for nations to adopt sustainable practices in response to current energy trends.

“Current energy trends emphasize the urgency for nations to adopt sustainable practices,” Olorunsola said.

The conference also delved into key insights from the 72nd annual Statistical Review of World Energy, providing a comprehensive analysis of global energy data for 2022. This session focused on the repercussions of global trends for Africa, offering insights into their implications for the African energy sector.

The event attracted a diverse array of attendees, including policymakers, industry leaders, scholars, and advocates. It served as a platform for robust knowledge-sharing and networking. The organizing committee expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and contributors for their invaluable support, highlighting the conference as a pivotal moment in propelling positive change across the energy landscape.