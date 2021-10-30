Eriksen ‘doing well’ as Inter confirm midfielder can join another club

Christian Eriksen’s agent says the Danish midfielder is “doing well” and “in good shape” in light of Inter’s statement permitting him to move clubs.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship opener against Finland in June after suffering a cardiac arrest with medics able to resuscitate him.

The 29-year-old midfielder has since been fitted with a pacemaker, which means he is unable to play in Serie A under competition rules.

Inter put out a statement on Thursday in their annual financial results which indicated they were looking to sell him to a club in another league where he may be permitted to play.

“Although the current conditions of the player are not such as to allow the achievement of sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where therefore the player could resume competitive activity,” the Inter statement said.

In response, Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots told Goal: “The statement is a message from the company FC Internazionale Milano SpA to its shareholders.

“Every player has a book value. And since Christian is a contracted player of the club, technically he still has a book value. That’s all it says, it’s an accounting issue and it has not so much to do with Christian himself.

“Christian is doing well. He is spending a lot of quality time with his family. He is in good shape. When there will be more news, it will be communicated.”

Eriksen has enjoyed a decorated career, with spells as Ajax and Tottenham before joining Inter in 2020. The attacking midfielder scored four goals in 26 appearances as the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto last term.