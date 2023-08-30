Epileptic power supply major hindrance to industrialization  — Army Chief

.As FG commits to insurance coverage, unveils strategy for steel sector revival

The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja has stated that poor power supply is the major hindrance to viable industrialization in Nigeria.

Lt.Gen.Lagbaja said following the Executive Order Number 5 signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army have taking efforts to revitalize Defense Industry Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON) which is witnessing some patronage.

The Army Chief who spoke via zoom on Tuesday, in continuation of the lecture series on ‘Defense and Security’ week for the participants of the Senior Executive Course 45 of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Sharing his thoughts in a paper titled, “Industrialization, energy security and climate change: The role of the Nigeria Army” Lt.Gen.Lagbaja acknowledged that providing enabling environment for the three variables for industrialization under energy and climate change is very key.

“Industrialization, energy security and climate change are interconnected variables, therefore, it requires integrated approaches among various stakeholders which in turn contributes to National development.”

He pinpoint some of the challenges mitigating against smooth industrialization which includes; legal framework, institutional framework, lack of military industrial complex, human capital development, mission creep, perception and attitude of Nigerians towards military and budgetary constraint.

The Army Chief also proffered implementation strategies to enhanced a better and effective industrialization in Nigeria thus includes; legal backing and budgetary allocation, adequate planning, development of a viable military industrial complex, change in perception and attitude of Nigerians, establishment of new units and formations/human capacity development as well as improvement of power generation in the country.

In another development, Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla represented by Navy secretary, Rear Admiral Istifanus Albara noted that the Defense headquarters, in liaison with ministry of Defense should establish its innovation initiative to promote the development of the military industrial complex in Nigeria.

“Develop a comprehensive joint green energy and climate change strategy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to enhance further contribution to industrialization, energy security and combating climate change.”

However, the Federal Government through the newly created Ministry of Steel Development has taken significant steps towards rejuvenating the nation’s steel sector by announcing a comprehensive insurance coverage for all ongoing steel projects within the country.

The Hon. Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu made this declaration during a crucial meeting with key agencies under the Ministry. These are namely- Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited; National Iron -Ore Mining Company, Itakpe; National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency; Metalurgical Training Institute and National Metallurgical Development Center, Jos.

During the interface with the DGs of Agencies, Prince Audu explained that the deliberate policy of the present administration to introduce insurance coverage for steel projects is a critical step to mitigate the risks and uncertainties inherent in large scale developmental endeavors.

The Hon. Minister further stated that by providing this insurance coverage, the government aims to foster an environment that is conducive to attracting investments in to the steel sector, securing financing and expediting the successful completion of various steel related initiatives across the the country.

To this end, Prince Audu noted that to ensure a structured successful implementation of this policy, the Ministry would outline a comprehensive two- year activation plan- adding, the strategic plan is designed to catalyze the revival of all steel associated interventions: Which underscored a steadfast commitment to achieving tangible progress within s stipulated timeframe.

Continuing, the Hon. Minister for Steel Development affirmed that the journey towards revitalizing the steel sector is beyond insurance coverage. He said: ” the government has devised a comprehensive overhauling strategy to tackle the multi- faceted challenges impeding the sector’s growth. Central to this strategy is the optimization of skilled labour and enhancing security measures to ensure safe and productive working atmosphere”.

While citing other indices for solutions, Prince Audu listed them to include- the rehabilitation of the rail infrastructure connecting the Itakpe and Ajaokuta Steel Complexes; a functioning rail network for transportation of raw materials a d finished products. This, the Hon. Minister noted, has the potentials to significantly boost the operational efficiency of these complexes, thereby positively influencing the entire street value chain.