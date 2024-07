A non profitable social group, Club Seventies Epe says that Epe Division in Lagos State deserved more attention from the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state.

The newly sworn-in President of the Club, Mr Yusuf Yunus, made this remark in his inaugural address after taking oath of office in Epe.

Yunus, taking over from Adelaja Najeem-Hassan as president, said that his team would hit the ground running to facilitate development to Epe and its environ and to bring succour to the ordinary people.

“We deserve more economically, politically and in terms of infrastructure. We shall use this opportunity to facilitate more development to our people.

“We shall not let the people down. We shall lobby Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to look at Epe direction We shall fulfill our mandate of making life better for the people of the division,” he said.

Yunus who appreciated God for the privilege to serve, described the task of reinventing, rejuvenating and promoting Epe as a collective responsibility of all members.

He said that his primary focus was to enhance the welfare of members and the downtrodden in the community.

Yunus, who was elected the fifth president of the noble Club, pledged not to pursue any personal agenda but only that of the Club.

“Our agenda shall be of “Collective Responsibility” to enhance members’ welfare and follow up on members during and after meetings, and we will strongly encourage participation via committees and Club events.

“We can do it, we will do it, and together, we can make lasting impacts in the lives of the people,” he said.

Yunus said noted that the club would continue to have footprints on different areas such as community service, projects, opportunities, and youth empowerment, among others.

Yunus eulogised outgoing the president’s honesty, commitment and patriotism, saying he had done his best for the Club.

He said that every member must join hands to actualise the dream of the founding fathers of the Club.

He said: “As I take over the mantle of leadership effective today, I promise not to let you down nor disappoint the trust bestowed in me.

“I stand before this noble House to assume the sacred mandate you have given me. My love for this club is abiding. My confidence in our members is unwavering and my faith in God Almighty is absolute.

“I know that His hand shall provide the needed strength to forge ahead as a people with common goal and vision. This day is bold and majestic yet bright and full of spirit, as is our precious Club.”

Describing the time as most challenging, Yunus expressed his resolve to lead and not to rule over members.

Yunus said that his team would consult and dialogue with the people and would never dictate to them.

“We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own.

“We are here to further mend and heal this club, not to tear and injure it.

“I will float committees to expand our Club’s involvement in all areas and continue the path of having all members included in at least one of the committees.”

Vowing to prioritise members’ welfare and to follow up on members during and after meetings, the president said that he would encourage participation via committees and club events.

Yunus said that he would continue to work with all past presidents and elders of the Club to accomplish great projects.

“We can do it, we will do it, and together, we can make lasting impacts in the lives of the people,” he added.

The president challenged club leadership, elders and members to place the interest of the Club in their hearts “as the indispensable home for every one of us regardless of creed, religion, or place of birth.”

Earlier, the outgoing President of Club, Adelaja, appreciated members for their unflinching support and overwhelming contributions towards the growth and successful development of Club throughout his tenure.

“I must admit that being the President of this Club has been a challenging task, and I have spent quite some of my valuable hours in ensuring that the Club maintained its brand and achieves its objective in Epe Division,” Adelaja said.

He said that the Club under his watch recorded a very huge success in member’s welfares, website administration, Club’s united centre “Secretariat’’,and ensuring stronger ties among members.

“We are very pleased with what we as a team players accomplished as set goals in the last two years.

“Almost all of what we set out to do was looked after. I salute the courage of my formidable team for being the best team,” he said.

“I am indeed convinced that with the template we (EXCO) have put in place, I am certain that the incoming executives shall even do much better than what we have done, because I have faith in this Club and the incoming team,” he said.

He said that the job of building the club should not be left in the leaders alone.

Adelaja said:”It is through your support, critics and encouragements that they shall have something to do together because together we shall continue to make it.

“Togetherness we Stand, Divided we Fall” let’s build CSE (Club Seventies Epe) of our Dream!,” he said.

In his goodwill, Chief Wale Mogaji, the Ottun- Balogun of Epe kingdom urged the new inaugurated executive members to be steadfastness in steering the ship of the club to the greater heights the more.

Describing the club as been one of the best in Epe division in promoting the development of the community, Mogaji assured the club of his total support.

He urged members to re-dedicate themselves towards deepening community development.

The other newly sworn-in executives of the Club included Alagabi Gabusiu (Vice President), Sikiru Taoreed (Secretary), Gbajumo Olalekan (Assistant Social Secretary), Kadiri Rahmon (Treasurer), Moruf Shittu (Financial Secretary), Olabode Taiwo (Chief Whip), and Shonibare Olalekan (Welfare Officer).

The event, graced by various leaders and indigenes of the Epe Division in Lagos, also witnessed the swearing in of other newly elected officers of the Club.