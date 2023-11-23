Environmental protection: Minister charges cement company, Lafarge on regulations, cleaner production

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In an effort to minimise pollution of operations of construction companies in the country, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal has enjoined LAFARGE cement company to fully comply with the provisions of the regulations and plan set out by government in the country.

The minister also challenged the company to adopt modern cleaner production and energy-efficient technology that meets global best practices on environment protection.

Lawal who gave the charge yesterday when the leadership of LAFARGE Africa PLc paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, requested that the company increase the level of its Corporate Social Responsibility, which should include the construction of toilet facilities in the host communities to strengthen it’s relationship with them.

He Emphasized the importance of cement to human living, but however expressed concern on the health effects of pollution from the production of the product on Nigerians.

Lawal said “It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the Federal Ministry of Environment on a courtesy visit as part of your efforts as one of the leading cement production companies in Nigeria, to acquaint me with your activities and explore areas of possible collaboration with the Ministry.

“As we are all aware, it is impossible to envisage a modern life without cement, as it is an extremely important construction material for housing and infrastructure development.

“In Nigeria, the cement industry being a leading manufacturing industry, plays a major role in improving the standard of living by creating direct employment and multiple cascading economic benefits to associated industries, hence, a key to our national economic growth.

“However, the cement industry is an energy-intensive one. It requires huge amounts of non-renewable resources like raw materials and fossil fuel with attendant environmental health and safety issues such as water pollution, emissions of Particulate Matters (Dust), Volatile Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals e.g Mercury and Gases like Nitrogen Oxides, Carbon Dioxide, Sulfur Dioxide among others.

“The human and environmental impacts of these challenges include respiratory problems such as Tuberculosis from dust emission, Global warming from Carbon Dioxide (a greenhouse gas) emission, and Acidification/Corrosion from Sulfur Dioxide emission.

“Since its establishment, the Ministry has been raising the issue of environmental consciousness in the citizens’ minds and striving to enforce global environmental best practices in Nigeria. The Ministry is also focusing on evolving innovative strategies that emphasise the use of environmental re-engineering as a veritable tool for sustainable socio-economic development and general improvement in the livelihood of the Nigerian populace.

“To ensure that such strategies are in line with our vision and mission of ensuring that Nigeria develops in harmony with her environment and to ensure environmental protection and natural conservation for sustainable development, as well as fulfil Nigeria’s obligations under the Paris Agreement and Minamata Convention on Mercury, the Ministry has developed Appropriate regulations through her enforcement Agency, NESREA.

“One such regulations that is relevant to the cement sector is the National Environmental (Non-metallic minerals manufacturing industries sector) Regulations S.I No. 21 of 2011.

“The principal thrust of this regulation is to prevent and minimize pollution from all operations and ancillary activities of the sector and provide for the control of emission and effluent discharges, conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment, Environmental Audit, preparation and submission of Environmental Management Plan.A National Action Plan for mercury reduction in the cement sector”.

Speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade Akinyemi said, the company Lafarge Africa, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company with a strong presence in Nigeria, is committed to contributing to the growth and development of the nation by providing high-quality building solutions, creating job opportunities, and supporting local communities.

Akinyemi said, with over 60 years of operations in Nigeria, Lafarge Africa has played a significant role in the construction and infrastructure development sectors.

The managing Director said Lafarge Africa is eager to collaborate more closely with the Federal Ministry of Environment on programs and initiatives that promote environmental

responsibility.

According to the managing director, “Our collective efforts can make a significant impact on advancing sustainable practices within our industry.

“We kindly seek the Ministry’s continued support and intervention in facilitating approvals for our new projects and modifications, as well as annual permits for our plants. Your

support has been instrumental in our success thus far, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership for the mutual benefit of our organization and the

broader community.

“We are particularly interested in the championing of a ‘zero waste’ treatment solution by the Federal Ministry of Environment, advocating for the special destruction of industrial wastes, and putting an end to open-air burning practices by industries”.