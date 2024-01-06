Champion Newspapers Limited
Environmental offenders in Oyo to pay N110,000 or serve one month community service

…As govt nabs, prosecutes19 offenders, over arbitrary refuse dumps

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Oyo State Government has declared that violators of Environmental laws would have to pay One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (N110,000.00) to Government coffers as fines, or serve a month of Community Service.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola said this on Friday , after an arrest and prosecution of Nineteen Environmental polluters in Alakia, and Iwo road areas, within Ibadan metropolis.

He said the Ministry’s Environmental Task Force will henceforth embark on weekly exercises, adding that the fine will be fully enforced.

“The Rule of Law in Oyo State would no longer tolerate arbitrary refuse dumping in all the nooks and crannies of the State”, Mogbonjubola said.

The Commissioner, in his words said “It is a big offence to drop refuse on the road in Oyo State. People are creating a lot of bad spots for us and it has been a terrible headache, especially, throughout the festive periods…we won’t take this again.”

Mogbonjubola, while appreciating well-meaning residents for showing understanding and compliance in making the State a clean and safe abode, affirmed that, all Environmental Offenders would be prosecuted.

He assured of the Government’s commitment towards ensuring a safe and conducive environment, for the good people of the State, residents, investors and tourists.

