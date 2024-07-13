Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Women Wing Lagos presentation of Igbanaga Egwu

Photo Gallery
From left: Vice President 2, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Women Wing Lagos, Mrs. Tonia Nwobi; Matron, ECDU, Lagos, Mrs. Christy Ilikwu ; Chief Mrs. Amaka Anagor ,Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Vice President, 1 ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu and Chairman Dance Committee, Mrs. Uche Nwune, during the ECDU Women’s wing Lagos presentation of Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos 0n 6/7/2024.
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Vice President 2, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Women Wing Lagos, Mrs.Tonia Nwobi; Matron, ECDU, Lagos, Mrs. Christy Ilikwu ; Mrs. Amaka , Mr. Okey Anaduaka(Opanka), Chief Don Nwosu, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka ,Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr.  Felicia Agubata; Vice President, 1 ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing.

From left: Chief Dom Nwosu; Ozonkpu Chief Godson Emoka;  Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief  Godwin Emeka Anagor; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr.  Felicia Agubata; Mr. Slyva Mmayie and Chief  Ifeanyi Ezenia ( Ebube Idemo li).

The Women entertaining  the guest.

Vice President 2, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Women Wing Lagos, Mrs. Tonia Nwobi; Matron, ECDU, Lagos, Mrs. Christy Ilikwu ; Mrs. Amaka , Mr. Okey Anaduaka(Opanka), Chief Don Nwosu, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka ,Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr.  Felicia Agubata; Vice President, 1 ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing during the ECDU Women’s wing Lagos presentation of their Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos.

Vice President 2, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Women Wing Lagos, Mrs. Tonia Nwobi; Matron, ECDU, Lagos, Mrs. Christy Ilikwu ; Mrs. Amaka , Mr. Okey Anaduaka(Opanka), Chief Don Nwosu, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka ,Chief Host, Ozonkpu Chief Godwin Emeka Anagor; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr.  Felicia Agubata; Vice President, 1 ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing during the ECDU Women’s wing Lagos Presentation of their Opuruiche dance and Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos.

Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Women Wing Lagos presentation of Igbanaga Egwu.

L-r: President, ECDU Lagos Women’s Wing, Engr. Dr.  Felicia Agubata; President,  ECDU Lagos Men’s Wing, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze  and Chairman Dance Committee, Mrs. Uche Nwune,  during the ECDU Women’s wing Lagos Presentation of Igbanaga Egwu in Lagos  they are from Anambra State  Courtesy From: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11468 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 13, 2024

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 12, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 11, 2024

1 of 483