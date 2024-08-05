Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing Lagos (igbanagba Egwu) Opuruiche dance troupe presentation held in Lagos

L- R …Iyom Chief Lolo Chizoba Ebisi, President Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing ,(ECDU) Engr Dr .Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Host Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife and Wife Iyom Chief Dr. Sandra Ekwunife, Vice President ECDU Lagos branch Sir Ugochukwu Okoye( Odaaopuo), President ECDU Lagos Branch Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze at the Opuruiche dance troupe presentation and Igbanaga Egwu held in Lagos.

L-r … Matron ECDU Mrs Angela Nwalutu, Matron ECDU/ Nnegwu Iyom Chief Mrs Elizabeth Alamah,Lolo Chief Mrs Chizoba Ebisi, president ECDU women wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, President ECDU Lagos Branch Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze, Host Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife and Wife Iyom Chief Dr. Sandra Ekwunife and Akachukwu Akalugo/ Ekwu Nze isionye Peter Osita Okafor at the Opuruiche dance troupe presentation/ Igbanaga Egwu held in Lagos.

L-r… Ozonkpu Chief Dr. Ossy Ibenegbu ( Ozorandu), Igwe Ojodu Ozonkpu Chief Austin Ebisi, Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu( Atupelu Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri), President ENugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union lagos branch ( Women wing) Engr. Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata, host Minister of Culture / Ozonkpu Chief Barr. Jude Ekwunife ( Okwuatuegwu Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri) and Wife Iyom Chief Dr. Sandra Ekwunife, ECDU matron/ Past President Mrs Chinwe Nwune at the ECDU Opuruiche dance troupe presentation and Igbanaga Egwu.

Matron ECDU, Mrs Angela Nwalutu, Vice President 1 ECDU Mrs Ifeoma Okekearu, Nze Emeka Okonkwo ( Nwakaibeya), President ECDU Women wing Engr. Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata, Host Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ekwunife and wife Iyom Chief Mrs Sandra Ekwunife ( iyom Ikukundu) at the Opuruiche dance troupe presentation/ Igbanaga Egwu .

L-r… Akachukwu Akalugo/ Ekwu Nze Isionye Peter Osita Okafor, President Isionye Development union Prince Innocent Akaigwe and Mr Obi Ukej at the ECDU Women wing Opuruiche dance troupe presentation.

Vice President 2 ECDU women wing Mrs Tonia Nwobi, President ECDU Lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Matron ECDU Mrs Angela Nwalutu , Social Secretary ECDU Mrs Nkiru P. Okoye and Mrs Patricia Otiji dancing the Opuruiche dance .

President ECDU Lagos branch Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, VP1 , VP2, Matron’s, Nnegwu’s and members of the Opuruiche dance troupe ,during the Enugwu- Ukwu Community Development Union Women wing Lagos (igbanagba Egwu) Opuruiche dance troupe presentation ( from Anambra State) held in Lagos on 27/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

